District Attorney won't charge SWAT officer who fatally shot Air Force veteran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Tribune News Service) — District Attorney Kari Brandenburg announced on Wednesday that her office will not bring charges against the Albuquerque police SWAT officer who fatally shot an Air Force veteran two and a half years ago.

Officer Daniel Hughes shot Armand Martin, 50, on May 3, 2014 after a SWAT operation outside of Martin’s home in the far west part of Ventana Ranch. Martin came out of his home and fired from two pistols before he was fatally shot in the chest.

“Officer Hughes … felt that in order to protect fellow officers, civilians in the neighborhood, and even himself, that he had no choice but to use deadly force to stop Mr. Martin’s actions,” the prosecutors’ shooting review states.

Police had been called to the home by Martin’s family, who said he had threatened them with a hand gun.

An hours long SWAT standoff ensued, during which police made repeated attempts to try to negotiate Martin to surrender. He hung up on crisis negotiators who tried to call his cell and home phones. At one point he told officers he had taken sleeping pills and was going to bed. He said he wrote his own obituary and knew that police were trying to kill him.

During the standoff, Albuquerque police officers fired flash bangs into Martin’s home to try to get his attention. After two volleys of those were used, officer shot wooden batons into his windows.

Eventually, officers shot tear gas into the home.

“It appeared that they were putting munitions into every available window,” Hughes said in an May 6 interview with police investigators, according to a transcript.

Martin then came out of the front door armed with two handguns. He fired two rounds from his weapons and Hughes, a sniper on the SWAT team, shot Martin in the chest.

Hughes is also a military veteran.

“As a fellow military officer and a brother and comrade in arms, I understood and feared that his position, he felt like what he had done earlier had clearly ended his life as he knew it and he could never go back to a place of distinction that he rightfully had — rightfully had earned,” Hughes said in the interview. “I thought this sense of shame and dishonor was most likely driving him down a destructive course of action and that made me sad, because he had been offered a peaceful resolution and I knew he could surrender and, indeed, after he got through this crisis, return to his former life,” Hughes said.

But Hughes said he had no choice but to open fire.

“I was obligated and duty bound to shoot him,” he said. “And that was a very urgent feeling. I thought it had to happen right now before he hurt somebody.”

Gail Martin, Armand’s widow, in a letter she wrote to the district attorney’s office earlier this month questioned the SWAT team’s tactics that day.

“I asked the negotiator to allow Armand to talk to his brother or his children. The negotiator said he could not talk to them because they could escalate the situation,” Gail Martin wrote.”I would like to know why the police escalated the situation with tear gas and flash bangs. This escalation led to his death.”

