Decorated WWII veteran Jerry Dunham of Maine about to celebrate 99th birthday

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine presents an American flag to WWII veteran Jerry Dunham of Sanford on Nov. 22, 2019. Dunham turns 99 on May 8, 2021.

SANFORD, Maine (Tribune News Service) — Pvt. 1st Class Gerald Dunham crawls toward the large pillbox from which the enemy is firing and preventing his rifle company's advance toward a German-held town.

This is near Zula, Italy. It's April 18, 1945. World War II rages, its end still months away.

Dunham and two other soldiers, who are now crawling alongside him, have volunteered to try and "knock out the pillbox," as it will one day say in the letter that will accompany the Silver Star he will be awarded for this moment.

Dunham notices that the pillbox — a small, partly underground fort, used as an outpost — has three entrances. He picks one and assigns the other two to the men crawling with him.

Dunham throws a grenade into the pillbox, charges up to his entrance and barrels down a flight of stairs. Inside, he takes a handful of Germans by surprise. He and the two other soldiers take the five Germans prisoner and seize two machine guns and a "great amount of ammunition and grenades," that Silver Star letter would say.

And that letter, now framed and hanging on Dunham's living room wall, also says: "Private First Class Dunham's fearlessness, combat skill and will to destroy the enemy reflect great credit on himself and the Infantry of the United States Army."

Dunham is able to recall the events of April 18, 1945, quite well, and can share other stories, too.

Not bad for a man who is from the oldest generation, a great generation, one whose numbers are dwindling in America with each passing day.

Not bad for a man who turns 99 years old this Saturday, May 8.

You might know Dunham, especially if you grew up in Sanford or have visited from neighboring communities to do some of your grocery shopping at a certain store at the corner of Main and Avon streets.

Dunham is the original owner and operator of Jerry's Market, which today is one of the last family-owned, mom-and-pop markets in Sanford. There are two others — Roger's Supa Dolla on Cottage Street and Sleepers on Lebanon Street — but back in the day, there used to be many more.

Dunham and his friend, Roland Porrell, started Jerry's Market, from the ground up, at the corner of Main and Jackson streets in 1947. Porell, who one day would become his brother-in-law, died a young man, and Dunham briefly partnered with his sister, Geraldine, to run the store. Eventually, he became its sole owner.

In the late 1950s, Dunham bought out Ernie's Market on the corner of Main and Avon and moved his store there — and there it has remained ever since. Dunham retired in 1987. His son, Peter, has owned and operated the store ever since.

Inevitably, Dunham is asked his secret behind making it all the way to one year shy of a century. He has an answer ready.

"I gave up smoking," he said. "I was a very heavy smoker. I wouldn't be around, the way I used to smoke, you know. I would smoke two packs a day ... I gave it up in 1960. One of the better things I've done."

Peter has his own ideas about his father's longevity. Peter said his father has a lot of pride in his family and worked hard for decades to keep it going — to make sure it not only succeeded but thrived and reached the "next level."

"This really fueled his longevity," Peter said, during a quick pause while working in the store's meat department on Tuesday. "That was important."

Peter said he learned his work ethic — that perseverance, that preference for quality — from his father.

"Never give up," Peter said. "I remember one day he was here — he must have been in his late 80s — he was here all day, 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night. He probably took a lunch break. I was kind of dragging, but I said, 'Dad, don't you ever get tired?' Of course, we're talking about a World War II veteran. He goes, 'Yeah. I get tired. But I never show it.' That was his mentality. And you have to have that, especially if you want to succeed."

Dunham was born in Sanford in 1922 and raised on Pearl Street. Before he was drafted into the Army during World War II, he worked in the Goodall Mills downtown, putting in shifts in the weaving department. He worked long hours, just as he would at the market he'd own after he got home from the war.

"I worked overtime," he said. "One week, I worked 70 hours. You know what my pay was for 70 hours of work? Fourteen bucks. And then you had to take insurance out of it."

While Dunham knew heroism in World War II, he also knew hardship. He recalled mail call the night before he and the others stormed the pillbox. A soldier opened a letter he received from his fiancée back home. In the letter, the man's future wife instructed his fellow soldiers to "take good care of him." Dunham and the other soldiers signed the letter.

"The next day, he was running up the hill with me, and he got shot, right in the head," Dunham said. "Pretty sad."

And the winters in Italy were "frightening and terrible," Dunham added.

"We were freezing," he said. "We'd have five pairs of socks on ... and that would be great. Three hours later, they'd freeze with the sweat in your foot. It was agony, I tell you."

And all they had to eat was canned goods.

"You'd open a can of corned beef hash, half frozen, and you'd have to chop it off for crackers and things like that," Dunham said.

If you were to glance at Dunham's right hand, you'd notice something missing: two fingers. The tip of one finger is missing. Half of the other is gone, cut off at the knuckle.

But these are not war injuries, suffered by the young guy who charged into that pillbox with a grenade in his hand.

"Those I chopped off with a cleaver," Dunham said, glancing down at his hands.

He was in his 20s, behind the meat counter, cutting pork chops. Customers were all around him, talking, and, well, he got "very distracted."

Dunham also referred to an incident with a meat grinder, which claimed part of another finger. Sure, that hurt, too, but he kept working, waiting on customers while he tried to hold his fingers. The incident livened up their trip to the market.

"They wanted to see my fingers," Dunham said.

That, and they cared about his well-being.

Dunham said the secret to his store's success over the decades has been a loyal base of customers, people who liked him and whom he liked, folks who'd "cry for you."

"We had customers like you wouldn't believe," Dunham said.

They liked Dunham and his staff — and the meat they sold.

"I was buying the best meats around," Dunham said. "The only competition we ever had in meat was First National. They had nice meat. Then I started buying from Oscar Meyer and places like that ... In those days I had beef, lamb, veal and pork. I sold everything ... I always tried to find products that were better and meat that was better quality. We gained quite a lot of knowledge about meats. We got really well known."

Evidence of the market's meat quality continues to this day. On Tuesday, a customer from Newfield said he has been shopping at Jerry's for years. The reason? The meats, he replied.

Times have changed, of course. Take something as simple as soup bones, for example.

"In those days, if you charged somebody five cents for a soup bone, I tell you, you'd never see them again in your life," Dunham said.

Now soup bones everywhere are packaged and sold.

Peter Dunham started working at the market when he got out of college in 1980. He continued his father's commitment to the store once he took over the reins. In February 1987, the restaurant next door to the market caught fire, and, with the way the wind was blowing that cold winter night, Peter didn't think his store stood a chance. But the place was spared.

"You never realize how good these firemen are until you watch them in action," Peter said.

Peter did not need to close the store after the incident, but a lot of repairs were needed and cost a lot of money.

"The early '90s were tough sledding," he said.

During his years at the helm, Peter has added seafood to the market's repertoire and upgraded coolers and other equipment at the store. Also, he expanded the store's customer base, welcoming new generations of shoppers. And Peter feels about them the way his father felt about those from his own time at the store.

"We have an excellent customer base," Peter said. "Sometimes it feels like a reunion of friends in the store."

Dunham praised his son's work and leadership at the market.

"He does wonders," he said. "He does really, really well."

The store not only gave the elder Dunham a career in his hometown, it gave him his family, too: he met his wife, Amber, when she and her mother shopped at the store. Amber was the sister of his friend and late business partner. Together, the Dunhams have two sons, Peter and Mark.

On Tuesday, Amber Dunham said she was proud of her husband and was happy to see him being honored as his 99th birthday approached.

Visit the market today, and you'll see a framed photo on the meat counter. In the picture, Jerry and Peter are seen smiling for the camera alongside longtime meat cutter Al Varney. On Tuesday, Peter pointed out something in the background of the photo: a large framed poster of the Three Stooges. The store sold that poster to a customer — much to the horror of the man's wife — but now a new one hangs from the same spot on the wall.

Varney died in 2014. "He was a blessing," Peter said. The hat he wore as he worked also is hanging on the meat counter's wall.

In 2019, in honor of Dunham's wartime heroics, Sen. Susan Collins presented Dunham with an American flag that had flown at the U.S. Capitol.

"With its stars on a field of blue to represent unity, its stripes of red for courage, and of white for the values we hold dear, our flag continues to inspire us," Collins said on that occasion. "It is a beacon of liberty that patriots like you have held high for nearly two and a half centuries."

These worlds Dunham has known in his life — the one he helped save as a youth during World War II and the one he built for himself and his family back here at home — has him "feeling OK" as he nears double-nines this weekend.

"I can't complain," he said, smiling from his chair in his living room, a birthday banner in view over the window. "I've been fortunate in my life."

(c)2021 Portsmouth Herald, N.H.

Visit Portsmouth Herald, N.H. at www.seacoastonline.com/portsmouthherald

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.