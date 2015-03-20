Decorated Navy vet to be memorialized on Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Lt. Cmdr. W.L. "Babe" Crouch proudly wore his uniform for more than 70 years.

Friends say his drive to mold the next generation of young naval cadets is how he'll likely be best remembered.

A celebration of life service for Crouch, who died Nov. 17, 2016, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Hangar Bay 2 of the Lexington Museum on the Bay.

"We worked on the Lexington for many years, so it's fitting to have his program on board," said his wife, Lt. Cmdr. Suzy Williams. "When I asked them if it would be all right, the people from the Lex were quick to say yes."

The two spent much of their time training up to 120 cadets at a time while also heading many of the sea cadet functions between the Coastal Bend's two naval air stations.

Debbie Crites, the Lexington Museum's marketing director, said such gatherings have been held before at the museum, mainly for former crew members and volunteers of the former decommissioned aircraft carrier. It also has played the backdrop of reunions for World War II veterans.

About 200 visitors are expected at the event for Crouch.

Leaving the military for life as a civilian clearly wasn't a consideration for Crouch. Or at least that's the sentiment he conveyed in a 2014 interview with Wingspan, the newspaper of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

Asked when he planned to retire, he responded: "When they put me in a pine box."

It's also clear from those who knew him that service to his country was his chief priority.

Born Sept. 25, 1925, in Wilson, Oklahoma, Crouch was a veteran of five military campaigns — World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Azores and Cuba. His family moved to Kilgore in 1932.

It's from this East Texas town where he enlisted in the Navy in September 1943. He attended boot camp at NAS Corpus Christi.

"There were 1,100 of us in (Hangar 41)," he recalled in the article. "It was a long two weeks and five days."

Crouch went to Naval Air Station Kingsville after eight months of boot camp. His main responsibility there was making sure the five planes assigned to him were ready for action at all times.

He steadily moved up the military ranks over the years, until he was promoted to lieutenant junior grade. He even got to work and test with NASA's Lunar Excursion Module Project. The LEM, as it's called, was one of the first vehicles American astronauts used to land on the moon.

"This was the most interesting job I had in the Navy," he told Wingspan.

He retired from active duty on June 30, 1973, but joined the Naval Sea Cadet Corps just six months later. The federally funded youth program encourages cadets, ages 13-18, to develop their skills in leadership, basic seamanship, courage, self-reliance and discipline.

Crouch was able to connect with young cadets while working in the program.

"Right up until about two years ago, he was doing push ups with the kids and beating them," said retired Capt. Richard Marcantonio. He met Crouch in 1999, while the two were stationed in Corpus Christi. "Babe was a big deal for the Navy."

Marcantonio described Crouch's energy as infectious; more often than not, it rivaled that of the youthful cadets he was training, he said.

In 1998, Crouch was awarded the Secretary of the Navy Superior Public Service Award through the Navy League of the United States. It's given to those who promote a positive image of the Navy to cadets. He also was named an Admiral in the Texas Navy in 2004 for his work, dedication and service to the Navy, the Sea Cadet Corps and his country.

"Any person that attended an NJROTC event ran into Babe," Marcantonio said. "He insisted on being there, and everyone wanted him there. I can assure you his memorial will also be well attended."

———

©2017 the Corpus Christi Caller-Times (Corpus Christi, Texas)

Visit the Corpus Christi Caller-Times at www.caller.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

