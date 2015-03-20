Decorated 2-war veteran always stays positive

Bruce Hunt, a 98-year-old Waikiki resident, was raised by foster parents, lived through the Great Depression and served in both World War II and the Vietnam War, flying nearly 300 combat missions. Yet he could offer lessons in maintaining a positive mindset.

He doesn’t complain about early hardships and said, “I’d do it all over again if I could. And I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Hunt has kindhearted eyes and a gentle demeanor, but strength and integrity are obvious traits.

As a fighter pilot, he flew 172 combat missions in North Africa and Italy during World War II. His role was to support front-line troops, attacking tanks and bridges. “Being this close to the enemy meant that we were more susceptible to German air raids,” he said. Twenty-four years later he flew 125 combat missions in Vietnam.

“I flew the most missions, more than anyone else in the squadron,” he said with pride.

Although Hunt’s plane was hit by antiaircraft fire on at least six occasions, he escaped with no injuries or serious damage to his aircraft.

“I was just lucky,” he said.

The highly decorated veteran plays golf once a week, volunteers regularly at the Army Museum, where he engages with 100 to 140 visitors during his weekly shift, and still drives. His license expires on his 100th birthday.

Hunt’s early life was humble. His mother died when he was 3 years old, and he was raised by foster parents in a two-room farmhouse in Arizona.

“We had a large garden and we would can vegetables. I’d kill cottontail rabbits and chickens. We would kill a lamb once in a while,” he said. When his foster mom developed arthritis, Hunt became “chief cook,” he explained.

He rode his horse to a one-room country schoolhouse. “It was a good life,” he said.

Hunt received his draft notice while attending the University of Arizona but didn’t wait for a government assignment. Instead, he joined the Air Corps cadet program.

His medals include the Legion of Merit, which was awarded for his cost-saving efforts in the Air Force Logistics Command from 1968 to 1972. The Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded to Hunt first in May 1944. A bronze cluster was added for a flight in 1967 in Vietnam that located enemy forces, thus saving American lives.

Hunt received the Bronze Star as commander of the 361st Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron for accomplishing one of the highest rates of target identification and electronic intelligence gathering. He also received two Meritorious Service medals and the French Croix de Guerre.

During a break in service after World War II, Hunt earned a master’s degree in accounting from George Washington University and worked as a CPA. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 as a full colonel.

Hunt and his wife, Ruth, who died last year, were married after World War II and were together for 70 years. Hunt and his son, James, who was killed a few years ago in a motorcycle accident, were stationed in Vietnam at the same time.

“He was on the boats. I’d like to think I had a hand in keeping him safe,” Hunt said.

Hunt also has a daughter, Christiana, a granddaughter and great-grandchildren who live on Oahu. A grandson lives on the mainland.

Hunt gets together with friends — many veterans and a few pilots — once a week for breakfast and dinner. The old soldiers focus on the good times, he said. “When we get together, we reminisce about the amusing things that happen,” he said.

“Bruce is a very positive man, always looking on the bright side of everything, said Keith Haugen, a 77-year-old retired educator and entertainer who lives in Nuuanu.

”I’ve never heard him speak ill of anyone, and he never complains about anything,“ Haugen said. “He’s the kind of friend everyone should have. Over the past couple of decades, he and Ruth became two of our best friends … like family.”

During a life that spans nearly a century, Hunt experienced both victory and loss. He once lost a wingman, and other squadron members were killed in action. But there were also inspiring tales of narrow escapes from death. Some ended up in prisoner-of-war camps, but they survived. “It was such a relief to find out they were OK,” he said.

In his unpublished memoir, Hunt includes the following dedication: “For those squadron members who may read this, I hope it will bring back a flood of your own memories, memories of the days when we were young and valiant, ready and eager to fight for our country.”

———

©2017 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

