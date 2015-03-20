COVID vaccinations begin at troubled Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — A 78-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran was to be the first resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the site of one of the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks in a long-term care facility.

U.S. Air Force Airman 2nd Class Robert Aucoin, who was a control tower operator in the Vietnam era at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, was scheduled to get the first of his two shots around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Aucoin has lived at the state-run facility since April 2018.

The virus swept through the home in March 2020. By mid-June, 76 residents who tested positive had died.

Vaccinations began earlier this month for nearly two dozen Soldiers’ Home residents living in a skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center. A group of veterans were moved to the hospital in April as state officials tried to stem the tide of infections at the main home on Cherry Street.

The state’s Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke are participating in a pharmacy partnership program for vaccination administration through the Centers for Disease Control.

The vaccination effort at long-term care facilities across the state began Monday.

Residents of long-term care facilities account for about 60% of the state’s 12,000-plus confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data from the state’s Department of Public Health. The average age of those who’ve died is 80.

(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

