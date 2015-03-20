Couple gets 6 months for keeping veteran's body, stealing his money

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — The Wainwright couple that kept an elderly man's decomposing body inside their home so they could steal money from his accounts will spend six months in jail.

Brian D. Sorohan, 50, and Stacy L. Sorohan, 46, also received Thursday two years of probation as part of their sentence handed down by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O'Farrell.

The probation term, 180 days in jail and no prison term, was the sentence promised to the couple by O'Farrell when they changed their pleas in the case to no contest and avoided jury trials.

The Sorohans were convicted of gross abuse of a corpse and two counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The couple kept the body of 71-year-old Robert L. Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, inside their home at in Warwick Township for several months to steal money from Harris' Social Security and Veterans Administration accounts.

O'Farrell ordered that the Sorohans pay restitution of $1,300 to the Veterans Administration and $4,100 to the Social Security Administration.

The Sorohans are required to report to the Tuscarawas County Jail on Wednesday to begin serving their six-month sentence. They have been residing in Stark County on recognizance bonds.

Assistant Prosecutor Scott Deedrick said member of Harris' family attended Thursday's sentencing hearing. Harris' sister-in-law made a statement in court and Deedrick read aloud a statement from Harris' brother and daughter.

Deedrick said Harris' daughter indicated the Sorohans chose not report her father's death out of greed for his money, and their promised sentence was nothing compared to the life sentence the Harris family received.

Harris' sister-in-law said that Harris received the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam and deserved to be treated better than having his body left to decompose.

During the hearing, Stacy Sorohan said that while she regretted how the situation with Harris ended, for six years Harris was a family member and that she loved him.

The couple's attorneys — Patrick Cusma of Canton and Assistant Public Defender Mark Perlaky — said the Sorohans regretted how they treated Harris. It was also pointed out that they each cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation.

Deedrick said the county coroner found that Harris' body was so decomposed that it was impossible to determine the cause of death or anything regarding his medical condition.

O'Farrell pointed out the condition of the Sorohans' home was a contrast to how much Stacy Sorohan said they cared for Harris.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department condemned the home the same day Harris' body was discovered March 22. The inside of the home was covered with trash and junk and there was no running water.

The Sorohans' daughter, 18-year-old Briann D. Sorohan, was sentenced May 9 to six months of probation on a charge of failure to report knowledge of a death.

Her case was handled through Tuscarawas County Southern District Court.

She pleaded no contest to that charge during a preliminary hearing in March and had the charge of gross abuse of a corpse dropped.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell has said his office received information about a week before the March 22 discovery that Harris was staying at the home. People who knew Harris had become concerned after not seeing him for a long time. Authorities learned the Sorohans told others Harris had moved to Stark County and was allowing them to use his Social Security benefits. Harris was formerly an Alliance resident.

On March 22, a search warrant was executed at the Sorohans' residence to find evidence related to Harris' benefits being misused. That led to discovery of the body. Campbell has said Harris' body was to the point of nearly skeletal remains.

It was estimated that Harris had been dead for several months, which is about the same length of time he has been considered missing, Campbell has said.

Working with the Social Security Administration and Veterans Administration, the sheriff's office was able to obtain evidence, which includes video footage, that one of the individuals at the home had been making withdrawals at ATMs with Harris' Social Security benefits card.

Harris was buried April 21 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman with full military honors.

alex.knisely@TimesReporter.com

©2017 The Times-Reporter, New Philadelphia, Ohio

Visit The Times-Reporter at www.timesreporter.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

