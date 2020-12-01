Coronavirus has now killed more than 5,000 VA patients

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus has killed more than 5,000 patients at the Department of Veterans Affairs, with 1,000 dying during November – the most coronavirus deaths that the VA has had in a single month.

The VA reported 5,021 deaths Tuesday, up from 4,017 at the start of November. In addition, 12 VA employees died during November, with total employee deaths up to 74. The spike comes as public health experts are warning about a worsening surge in December, after Americans traveled and congregated for Thanksgiving celebrations.

As of Tuesday, the United States had tallied 13.6 million total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic and 268,000 deaths.

Active cases across the VA system were down slightly Tuesday to about 14,500 after surpassing 15,000 last week. Reflecting nationwide trends, hospitals in the Midwest are reporting the most cases.

The Cleveland VA hospital in Ohio has the most, with 455 veterans currently sick with the virus – down 8% since Friday. The Minneapolis VA hospital has the second-most cases with 387, and Chicago has the third, with 284.

The VA’s data on cases and deaths does not include all veterans in the United States, nor does it include the hundreds of deaths that have occurred at state-run veterans’ homes.

Of the 5,021 total deaths reported Tuesday, 1,943 of the veterans died at VA hospitals, and 3,078 were VA patients who died elsewhere and their deaths were reported to the department. The VA does not require state-run veterans’ homes to inform them of coronavirus deaths, though some of the facilities have suffered significant outbreaks.

Vietnam Veterans of America established a committee at the start of the pandemic to tally deaths at state-run veterans’ homes. As of July 17, the virus had killed 1,011 residents, the committee reported. However, that number included deaths at only 47 of 162 facilities, and many deaths have occurred since then.

The latest known outbreak occurred at the LaSalle Veterans Home in Illinois, where about 200 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus and 28 veterans have died since late October. The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs announced two investigations into the home.

“Unfortunately, we do not know how many [deaths] have occurred at state veterans’ homes,” said Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., at a hearing on the subject in August. “The department lacks a clear picture.”

Wentling.nikki@stripes.com

Twitter: @nikkiwentling

