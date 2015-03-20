Congress approves bill to safeguard equipment used by military veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Tribune News Service) — A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski to safeguard the quality of mobility equipment used by disabled military veterans passed the U.S. House in a unanimous voice vote Wednesday, she said in a statement.

"We owe a debt to our disabled veterans, and that includes making sure the mobility equipment they need is safe and reliable,” Walorski, a Republican from the Jimtown area, said.

The measure, the Veterans Mobility Safety Act, calls on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to create new standards for companies that make "automotive adaptive equipment" for disabled vets, like wheelchair lifts and reduced-effort steering and braking systems.

Currently, the VA program governing access to such equipment is lacking in standards, according to Walorski, which has resulted in instances of improper installation of equipment and safety problems.

The U.S. Senate already approved the bill, so it now heads to President Obama for his signature before it can be enacted.

©2016 The Elkhart Truth (Elkhart, Ind).

Visit The Elkhart Truth at www.elkharttruth.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

