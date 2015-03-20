Columbia College in Missouri to dedicate center honoring Tuskegee Airman Charles E. McGee
By ROGER MCKINNEY | Columbia Daily Tribune | Published: December 6, 2020
COLUMBIA, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — Honoring one of the few remaining Tuskegee Airmen on his 101st birthday,
A former bakery, the almost-2,000-square-foot building required $100,000 in repairs and renovation.
The McGee House is the new home of the college's
There is parking and an entrance that is wheelchair-accessible. Glindemann's office is near the entrance. The reception center on the first floor can serve as a gathering place for students, he said.
On the second floor, two staff members work with students.
"I connect students with their benefits," said Tim O'Sullivan, one of two Veterans Affairs certifying office staffers.
"Helping veterans get the benefits they depend on is very satisfying," said Corinne Pass, the other VA certifying official.
Those benefits take some of the financial stress off students, Glindemann said. They can be eligible for military tuition assistance, GI Bill benefits and referrals to local counseling and housing assistance.
The Lt. Col.
There is office space upstairs that the college will use to partner with veteran service agencies.
Students with military connections have a different life experience than traditional students, Glindemann said.
"We know students who are involved tend to be more successful in college," he said.
A display case downstairs highlights McGee's life and career. It includes a 1943 yearbook photo, Tuskegee Airmen patches and a copy of his autobiography, "Tuskegee Airman."
Tuskegee Airmen were Black fighter pilots during World War II who escorted bomber planes on their missions.
McGee graduated from
He performed the coin toss at this year's
McGee is featured at the beginning of the dedication video, noting that a newspaper wrote the Tuskegee Airmen were doing double duty — fighting against Hitler in
"
The online dedication also will include written and recorded messages from
There will be an online dedication at
