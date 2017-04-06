Colorado veteran gets prison sentenced reduced by 3 years
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 6, 2017
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former soldier sentenced to eight years in prison for drunkenly shooting his friend in Colorado could be eligible for parole within a year after a judge agreed to shorten his sentence.
The Gazette reports Judge Lin Billings-Vela cited former Staff Sgt. Cory Griffin's lack of prior criminal history and his remorse in agreeing to reduce his sentence by three years Wednesday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Griffin was arrested in 2014 after shooting his friend in the hand.
He had pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that kept him from facing an attempted murder charge.
Billings-Vela agreed to review the sentence in February, saying details of Griffin's treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder would play a factor in her decision.
She said Wednesday that he has been receiving adequate treatment.
