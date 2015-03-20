Col. Charles R. Johnson, active veteran in NY Capital Region, dies

ALBANY, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Retired Army Col. Charles R. Johnson, an active supporter of veterans and other causes and husband of the former head of Emma Willard School, Trudy Hall, died Thursday.

"Charlie made an indelible mark on the Emma community in the 16 years he lived here with his wife. ... His steadfast character, Southern charm, and tenacious spirit made a lasting impression on everyone he met," the school said in a statement on its website Friday.

A Vietnam War veteran, Johnson was honored last year by the Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans and in 2014 as the state veteran of the year.

He retired from the Army in 1981 after 26 years of service and moved to the Capital Region in 1999 when Hall took on the job at Emma Willard. The couple had moved to Virginia, where Hall had taken a one-year position last school year, and were making plans to move to Seattle.

His fellow veterans remembered Johnson as a charming man who made a lasting impression and was ever-present at veterans' events.

"Anything he tackled, he did it with expertise, professionalism, always with a smile and always with respect," said Gene Loparco, a veteran activist and secretary-treasurer of Please Remember Me, which lines Route 9 with American flags each year to honor fallen soldiers.

Johnson was present not just at events for Vietnam veterans like himself, Loparco said. Johnson served as a Ranger adviser in Vietnam, as an operations officer in a U.S. Special Operations Group and battalion commander in the 9th and 25th Infantry Divisions.

"When we had an event with the Gold Star Mothers or the Daughters of the American Revolution, he was always there," Loparco said. "He would be present for support for any of the events we had."

Johnson described himself as a poor country boy from the Deep South. He grew up in Mississippi. In 2014, at age 82, he was named the Veteran of the Year during a ceremony at the New York State Military Museum.

Citing a favorite quotation, Johnson said at the time, "there's no greater feeling of self-satisfaction than to serve your country and know you served it well."

Joseph Pollicino, president of the Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans, met Johnson shortly after the latter moved to the Capital Region. They both accompanied a group of Gold Star Mothers, mothers who had lost children in battle, on a visit to West Point, from which Johnson had graduated in 1955.

"He brought a lot of knowledge to our organization," Pollicino said. "He was a down to earth person who gave you a different perspective, being an officer and doing three tours of Vietnam."

He said Johnson helped with everything from a renovation of the Albany Vietnam Veterans Memorial to setting up endowments at four local colleges. The two had spoken last week.

"He took an interest in all veterans' activities no matter what they were," Pollicino said. "He is going to be remembered. Everybody he met, he touched. He never missed a meeting. He filled a room when he walked in. He was a colonel, but he didn't push that. He was one of the guys."

The council had already planned to hold an annual dinner in Johnson's honor and to name its Veteran of the Year award after him.

Besides his involvement in veterans' activities, he also served on the board of Oakwood Cemetery. In 2004, he was among a group of volunteers who posed for a fundraising calendar which showed people seemingly nude in the cemetery. Then age 72, he posed wearing a Vietnam era backpack, a World War II helmet, a Civil War saber and his own Army boots.

"We are a poor cemetery. We do need to raise funds to keep this lovely place going," Johnson said at the time. "It's truly a walk through history. It's a jewel in the crown of Troy."

