Cheyenne care providers offer hope to those suffering from PTSD

CHEYENNE, Wy. (Tribune News Service) – Cheyenne resident Lee Maddox is an Army veteran. Since he returned from two tours in Iraq ending in August 2004 and November 2006, life has been a roller-coaster.

“When I first came back, still being with the Army, I could tell things were different, but it wasn’t so different that I worried about it,” he said. “As I got further and further away from Army when I finally was retired, things just started to fall apart.”

Maddox is part of about 7 to 8 percent of the American population that suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. The Mississippi native moved to Cheyenne in 2011 right after he married his wife, who is also a service member.

When he was in Iraq, Maddox saw action in his first tour working convoy security and in his second looking for improvised explosive devices. Maddox saw friends die, and came close to the brink of death himself.

A little more than a year ago, he lost his job because of issues related to PTSD. Maddox said he tried to kill himself before he ended up at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Cheyenne. There, he was introduced to the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP), a center that opened in 2016 to help treat veterans suffering from PTSD or substance abuse – and often a combination of the two.

“The symptoms of PTSD lead to vets abusing substances to deal with those symptoms,” said Irene Johnson, RRTP program director.

Of the 23,000 veterans the Cheyenne VA serves, its estimated 15 percent have received treatment for PTSD. The 10-bed facility is pretty much always full with veterans that have served in wars throughout the nation’s recent history, Johnson said.

“We have taken an individual that was close to 80 years-old,” she said. “We’ve definitely had quite a few Vietnam vets, too.”

Those suffering from PTSD come in with varying sets of experiences and degrees of severity. For some, a single traumatizing incident led to symptoms, while others – including Maddox – accumulated trauma through multiple deployments. Many have symptoms so debilitating they cannot function in day-to-day life, while others need less intensive treatment.

Many have lost careers, families and homes as a result of their symptoms, Johnson said. Many times, families aren’t sure how to cope with the manifestations of those symptoms.

“Unfortunately, a lot of those families experience anger, because the PTSD symptoms make you feel out of control, and that feeling of lack of control often shows up as anger and substance abuse,” Johnson said. “Eventually, without treatment, marriages break up, families break up.”

Maddox said he ended up in treatment in-part because his wife pushed him to do so. Today, as they raise a 3- and 5-year-old, he said he still has good and bad days. But with tools he received from treatment, Maddox said he’s improved. The support of his family and friends is also a critical component, he said.

“(RRTP) gave me the tools,” he said. “I do have really bad days, though, where I lose control. Thank God I have my wife and my friends.”

When he first experienced symptoms, Maddox said he had a hard time overcoming the stigma associated with seeking help for his mental condition from the VA.

“I was even sent to the quote-un-quote ‘fourth floor’ of the Evans Army Hospital, and I was like, ‘Nope. I don’t need to see you people,’” he said.

Johnson said it’s a common experience for service members and veterans to avoid seeking treatment for PTSD symptoms.

“These are strong men and women, and there’s this stigma that if someone seeks treatment, they think, ‘I’m weak, not strong,’” she said. “Unfortunately, by the time they step through our door, life is such that they have to acknowledge the problem.”

Maddox now teaches a fly fishing class at the RRTP. For years, he said his wife told him he should try the sport to help him cope with PTSD symptoms. When a fellow veteran took him fishing for the first time as part of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, he said he was able to escape the walls of his ailment for the first time.

“I can say that that’s the closest I’ve been to feeling like I have control of all of me,” he said. “When I’m in the water casting my rod and there’s nothing happening around me, it’s just peaceful. I cannot think about anything except fishing, and it’s good for me.”

While attention to and treatment of PTSD has improved in recent years, many sufferers continue to go untreated, and many who don’t suffer continue to lack understanding. To continue making improvements, June is PTSD Awareness Month.

At the RRTP Wednesday, Gov. Matt Mead spoke about the importance of raising awareness about PTSD.

“There is help that’s available,” he said. “There is counseling, there is treatment. With positive support and accessibility to treatment, it is possible to live productive, healthy lives, which is what we want for everyone.”

While PTSD is commonly associated with veterans and service members, Mead acknowledged many people in the civilian sector also suffer from PTSD symptoms.

Rom Reedy, specialized services program manager at Peak Wellness Center in Cheyenne, said the center is currently treating around 200 people for PTSD. Whether these people from all walks of life have experienced a single traumatic event such as a car crash or suffered years of abuse, the problems they face are similar to those of veterans.

And like veterans, they face a stigma when it comes to seeking treatment.

“To (seek treatment) says, ‘I’m not in control,’” Reedy said. “Especially for PTSD, if it’s a result of family violence, there’s a sense of shame, that I did something wrong.”

Reedy said his message for those suffering but not seeking treatment is simple: there’s hope.

“They can get better,” he said. “They may never get over it per se, but they can really learn to function back into daily living.”

