Bob Dole officially awarded the Congressional Gold Medal
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2017
WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas has officially been awarded one of the highest civilian honors bestowed in the U.S.
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a bill awarding Dole the Congressional Gold Medal.
Dole, who is 94, was honored for his long political career and his Army service in World War II, when he was severely injured during combat in Italy. He served 27 years in the Senate and 10 years in the House and was the unsuccessful GOP presidential nominee in 1996.
Since that campaign, he founded the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force pilot dies after crash at Nevada Test and Training Range
Amphibious assault ship bolsters search for missing USS McCain sailors
Russia-linked bots hone online attack plans for 2018 US vote
Aleppo still badly scarred by war, months after rebel defeat
Marine colonel convicted of sexually abusing a child
Fort Carson soldier deployed to Germany is found dead