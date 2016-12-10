Bill naming VA center for fallen Ohio soldier heads to Obama

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Legislation to honor an Ohio soldier who died in the Vietnam War by naming a Veterans Affairs clinic for him has been sent to President Barack Obama's desk.

The bill introduced last year by Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman cleared the U.S. Senate on Saturday. It designates the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Newark as the Daniel L. Kinnard Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Kinnard served as a medic in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star for tending to wounded men in his unit while under fire.

U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi introduced the House version, which passed in May. Kinnard was born in Mount Vernon and lived in Newark.

The legislation was supported by various veterans groups in Ohio.

