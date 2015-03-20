Bill in Illinois would allow veterans to receive college credit for military experience

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, has introduced a bill that would allow veterans to receive college credit for military experience.

A release from her office stated that while House Bill 3701 would require colleges to comply, it would allow those higher education institutions to implement their own policies outlining which military training courses qualifies for academic credit.

“My district is home to Scott Air Force Base, and I have the honor of representing many military personnel and veterans,” Greenwood said in her news release. “The training and experience that individuals gain while in the military is truly substantial and that experience should be recognized by higher education institutions.”

If passed, the bill would require these polices to be adopted before June 1, 2018.

“The intent of this legislation is to expand educational opportunities to the brave men and women who fight to protect our county and keep us safe, and allow those who’ve served our county the same opportunity,” Greenwood said in her news release. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both side of the aisle in passing this legislation and it is my hope this measure will be signed into law.

House Bill 3701 is assigned to the Higher Education Committee. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

