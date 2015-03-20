Bill could provide tax relief to disabled veterans in N.C.

A North Carolina legislator has filed a bill that could provide millions of dollars of tax relief to the state's disabled veterans.

Rep. Nelson Dollar, a Wake County Republican, introduced the bill Wednesday with cosponsors Reps. Jason Saine of Lincoln County, Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Rena Turner of Iredell County.

If approved by the General Assembly, the bill would increase the homestead exemption for North Carolina veterans who have a "permanent and total" service-connected disability rating of 100 percent from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Currently, such veterans do not pay taxes on the first $45,000 of the assessed value of their homes. Dollar said he wants to increase that exemption to cover the full value of the home, meaning disabled veterans would no longer have to pay taxes on their homes.

Dollar's bill also would extend the exemption to the surviving spouses of those veterans and to first responders - such as firefighters, rescue workers and law enforcement - who died while on the job.

Jacqueline N. Tyes, state commander for the North Carolina Disabled American Veterans organization, praised the bill.

"Anything that's for and in the best interest of veterans is a good thing," she said.

She said many veterans live on a fixed income, and the proposed bill could help improve their quality of life.

"Every little bit helps," Tyes said.

On Wednesday, Dollar said North Carolina prides itself on being military and veteran friendly and his bill would be an opportunity for the state to prove it.

Similar legislation was passed with overwhelming support in Virginia last year, he said.

"You're talking about people on a fixed income," Dollar said when asked why he introduced the bill. "We're looking at what we can do for the people who have served our community. people who have served our country and have paid a high price for that service."

"These people truly are heroes," he said.

Hardister echoed those remarks in a statement released after the bill was filed.

"We have a duty to support our first responders and their families," he said.

"These are people who risk their life every day to protect us. I am honored to be a sponsor of this bill, which will provide the family of first responders with assistance during difficult situations."

It's unclear just how much relief the bill would provide.

North Carolina has one of the nation's largest veteran populations. According to the state, there are 13,000 disabled veterans in the state who take advantage of the homestead exemption, Dollar said. If the bill is passed, he said about 370 families of first responders would be eligible to be added to those numbers.

The biggest impact, if the bill becomes law, is likely to be felt near the state's largest military hubs - Fort Bragg in Cumberland County and Camp Lejeune in Onslow County.

Officials in both counties said they could lose out on millions of dollars of tax income.

Riley Eversull, a spokesman for Onslow County, said 2,107 residents received the exemption within the county. The remaining taxable value of their homes was $236,861,425, or about $1.6 million tax dollars.

Sally Shutt, a spokeswoman for Cumberland County, said there were 3,799 county residents who received the exemption. The remaining taxable value of their homes was $374,036,884, or about $2.77 million tax dollars.

Shutt said those numbers do not include the impact to tax collection for municipalities within the county or to the county's fire tax and recreation districts.

The bill was the second filed in the House at the start of the new legislative session, earning it the title of House Bill 2.

Dollar said he believes the new HB2 will be considerably less controversial than the more infamous HB2 from last year.

Also known as the state's bathroom bill, the old HB2 was a divisive law that restricted the protections for transgender people and nullified municipal LGBT ordinances.

It has led to numerous boycotts of the state and remains a heated issue, with rabid supporters for and against its repeal.

Another sponsor, Saine, said the legislation was a priority for the 2017 legislative session.

Dollar said he expects the House to move quickly on the bill, which was sent to a committee on Thursday after its first reading.

"I look forward to very strong bipartisan support," he said. "It's one thing that we can do to honor that service and that sacrifice."

