Biden proposes $8.5 billion increase for VA in 2022 budget

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is proposing an $8.5 billion boost for the Department of Veterans Affairs under his 2022 budget plan released Friday.

Biden’s plan would increase domestic spending by 16% overall, including an 8.2% increase for the VA, bringing its total discretionary spending for 2022 to $113.1 billion. According to the budget summary, Biden prioritized veteran homelessness, suicide prevention and caregiver support.

“The discretionary request ensures that all of America’s veterans, including women veterans, veterans of color, and LGBTQ+ veterans, receive the care they have earned,” the budget states.

Congress will have the final say on the federal budget. VA Secretary Denis McDonough is scheduled to testify before the House appropriators committee Thursday to defend the president’s budget request for his department.

The plan allocates $97.5 billion to VA health care, an increase of $7.6 billion from 2021. The money includes boosts to women’s health and mental health, the summary states.

The plan calls for a significant increase – about 75% – to the VA’s suicide prevention efforts. The budget for these efforts would total $542 million, about $230 million more than in 2021. This includes funding to increase the capacity of the Veterans Crisis Line, which is a suicide prevention hotline for veterans and their families.

It also boosts programs for homeless veterans by 4.4% from 2021 to “further the administration’s goal of achieving a systematic end to veteran homelessness,” the plan states.

The proposal also allocates $40.3 million to hire 334 new claims processors to work on disability compensation claims. Hundreds of thousands of veterans are waiting for their earned benefits because of a backlog of compensation and pension exam requests that grew during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new processors would work specifically on claims for Vietnam War veterans affected by bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinson’s-like symptoms. Those conditions were added this year to a list of illnesses presumed to be caused by Agent Orange.

The budget also includes an increase for medical and prosthetic research and for the VA’s Office of Health Equity, which aims to eliminate health disparities based on race, gender, and other demographics.

A new initiative funded in Biden’s proposal would establish a partnership between the VA and Department of Labor to create a program to help veterans shift to careers in clean energy.

Biden’s proposal for the VA continues a pattern of increases for the department that lasted throughout the administrations of former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The agency’s budget has increased consistently since the beginning of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

In 2009, the VA operated on a total budget of $90 billion. Under Trump, the agency’s yearly budget surpassed $200 billion, including mandatory and discretionary spending.

Biden’s plan for the VA consists of $113.1 billion in discretionary spending. The administration has not yet released estimates about mandatory spending, but in previous years it has totaled over $130 billion.

More details about Biden’s budget plan are expected to be released in the following weeks. Fiscal 2022 starts Oct. 1.

