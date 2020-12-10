Biden chooses Denis McDonough as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Denis McDonough, 51, at a White House ceremony in 2014, served as deputy national security adviser under President Barack Obama and later took the job as Obama’s chief of staff.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Denis McDonough, a longtime aide of former President Barack Obama, to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The Biden transition team made the announcement official in an email Thursday morning.

McDonough, 51, served as deputy national security adviser under Obama and later took the job as Obama’s chief of staff. McDonough began working with Obama in 2007 as the then-senator’s senior foreign policy adviser.

If confirmed, McDonough would become only the second secretary of Veterans Affairs who is not a veteran. David Shulkin, whom President Donald Trump nominated as VA secretary at the start of his presidency, was the first.

As head of the VA, McDonough would be in charge of the country’s second-largest federal agency, with 400,000 employees and an annual budget that recently surpassed $200 billion.

Some leaders in national veterans’ organizations were pushing Biden’s team to nominate a woman, a post-9/11 veteran or a combination of both. Since 1989, when the department was created as a Cabinet-level agency, all of its secretaries have been men. No post-9/11 veteran has taken the helm of the agency.

Women are the fastest-growing demographic in the military, with the number using VA health care almost tripling since 2000, from 160,000 to 475,000, according to VA data. Veterans’ advocates have criticized the department for being slow to adapt to treating more women.

Veterans who served after the 9/11 terrorist attacks are becoming a larger portion of the U.S. veteran population. A report released by the Census Bureau this year shows that post-9/11 veterans have the highest rate of disabilities connected to their military service than any other group of veterans — a finding that indicates a growing number of younger veterans will need VA resources.

Biden has been focused on one issue that’s plagued Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans: toxic exposure. Biden’s son, Beau, was a post-9/11 veteran and a member of the Delaware Army National Guard who served in Iraq in 2008. Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, and his father suspects exposure to toxic burn pits in Iraq could have been to blame.

In a statement on Veterans Day, Biden said he wants to ensure that “no veteran is locked out of treatment for conditions related to toxic exposures.”

If McDonough’s nomination is successful, he will take over the VA at a challenging time. The agency, which operates the country’s largest health care system, is grappling with the logistics of administering coronavirus vaccines to millions of veterans and a staff of more than 400,000. At the same time, the department is reporting its highest-ever number of active coronavirus cases among VA patients and is still providing support to states through its fourth mission to serve as backup for the American medical system.

The Veterans Benefits Administration, which is responsible for managing financial assistance to veterans, is working through a backlog of hundreds of thousands of benefits claims after the process was paused at the start of the pandemic.

The VA is also facing tens of thousands of personnel vacancies, as well as growing suicide and homelessness among veterans that isn’t ebbing despite recent efforts. The department is also undergoing a major change to its electronic health record system, building a new network of private-sector medical providers to treat VA patients and expanding its assistance program for veteran caregivers.

Additionally, Congress recently mandated that a commission conduct a comprehensive review of VA facilities and determine buildings to close and where to invest. The commission’s work is set to occur in 2022.

Advocates for minority and female veterans are also calling for a culture change at the VA, and for the department to become more inclusive.

Biden chose McDonough to replace current VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, who has led the department since March 2018. Wilkie came to the VA from the Pentagon, where he worked as the undersecretary of personnel and readiness. He took over the VA after Trump fired Shulkin.

