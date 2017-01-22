At Veterans Inaugural Ball, focus was on 34 Medal of Honor recipients

WASHINGTON — There are 76 living recipients of the Medal of Honor, and 34 of them were together in one room together Friday night for the Veterans Inaugural Ball, an event paying tribute not only to newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump but also to those men who earned the nation's highest military award.

“It’s one of the few times you can be part of history," Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter said. "I’m a huge supporter of democracy and the new president, and I’m really looking forward to the next four years to see if he’s going to do what he says. I’m very hopeful.”

Carter, who received the medal for actions in Nuristan Province, Afghanistan, in 2009, was joined for a walk along the red carpet Friday night by his daughter, Madison.

The Veterans Inaugural Ball was started in 1953 at the request of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Notable guests Friday included Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Under Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and emcee Drew Carey.

Despite being held on inauguration night, the ball stayed mostly away from politics, outside of a few jokes from Carey and a rousing promise from Ryan to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs. The program instead focused on the heroes who didn’t make it home from war, and the ones in the room.

“It’s a brotherhood like no other, and this little blue ribbon runs through all of us," said Medal of Honor Recipient Mike Sprayberry. "It doesn’t matter what conflict you were in. The new guys — we call them reinforcements — we were wondering where they were for a while, but they showed up and picked up the ball and (have) taken to it. I’m so very proud of them, and a little sad we’re losing some of the older guys.”

The ball was a chance for fellow recipients to reconnect, too. Sprayberry was looking forward to seeing Leo Thorsness, specifically.

“Leo Thorsness — who spent seven years in the Hanoi Hilton (prisoner of war camp) — (is) here with advanced stage of leukemia. You wouldn’t know it to talk to him — I guess it came with the training of Hanoi. It’s just a pleasure to see him here. He’s made a real physical effort to be here, but it’s something he thought was important and we all respect him for that. So we are enjoying each other's company while we may,” Sprayberry said.

Sprayberry received his medal for leading a patrol to rescue wounded soldiers in Vietnam in 1968.

Guests at the ball walked down a red carpet, where they had their pictures taken before they continued to a lounge area for drinks before proceeding to the dinner a room. A separate dessert reception area featured 180 feet of walls that were covered with more than 641,000 poppies, each representing an American killed in action since World War I.

The ball is put on by the American Legion. “It’s our way of not only serving veterans but honoring veterans," Legion National Commander Charles Schmidt said. "It’s very special that so many people continue to want to participate and attend this.

“It is kind of unique because it is not a government-sponsored thing, it’s a service organization-sponsored thing,” Schmidt added.