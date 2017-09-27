At least 1 of 2 plaques taken from veterans' graves in Arkansas stolen

These two grave plaques were sold to a recycling center in Hot Springs, Arkansas and police are trying to locate the relatives of the decedents. The decedents are Gary L Garrett 11/02/48 – 10/14/74, and Winifred F. Thompson 03/02/1895 – 09/19/71. They are both Army veterans.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police in Hot Springs say they've confirmed at least one of two bronze plaques taken from the graves of U.S. Army veterans was stolen.

Police Officer Joey Williams told KATV that a relative of Gary Garrett contacted police after the department posted the case on its Facebook page .

Williams says plaques from the graves of Garrett and Winifred Thompson were taken to a recycling center, where an employee suspected they were stolen and purchased them, then contacted police.

Williams said investigators are still searching for relatives of Thompson.

He said police have information about the person who sold the plaques, but no arrests have been announced.