At least 1 of 2 plaques taken from veterans' graves in Arkansas stolen
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 27, 2017
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police in Hot Springs say they've confirmed at least one of two bronze plaques taken from the graves of U.S. Army veterans was stolen.
Police Officer Joey Williams told KATV that a relative of Gary Garrett contacted police after the department posted the case on its Facebook page .
Williams says plaques from the graves of Garrett and Winifred Thompson were taken to a recycling center, where an employee suspected they were stolen and purchased them, then contacted police.
Williams said investigators are still searching for relatives of Thompson.
He said police have information about the person who sold the plaques, but no arrests have been announced.
