Army veteran honored posthumously for his heroic actions at Pearl Harbor

WILKES-BARRE (Tribune News Service) — Army Sgt. John Ostrum was considered a hero who took swift action to save lives and property during the Dec. 7, 1941, sneak attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese.

He wasn’t recognized for his efforts until Thursday when the medals he earned that day were given to his family by U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.

Among the decorations posthumously awarded to him were the Bronze Star for heroic service in combat during World War II.

Ostrum, a 1936 graduate of Meyers High School, was an Army firefighter supervisor who commanded more than 140 men. His crew risked their lives amid the onslaught by the Japanese to battle fires at the burning military base. They were credited with helping save an airplane hangar and preventing fire from reaching an oil tanker.

“One more reason to be proud of daddy,” said Ostrum’s daughter, Sharon Walton, following the ceremony at Cartwright’s office in Luzerne County’s Penn Place building in Wilkes-Barre.

Ostrum was honorably discharged from the Army in October 1945.

He later worked for the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department for 40 years. He died in 1977 at age 59.

Ostrum’s son, Wilkes-Barre fire department Assistant Chief John Ostrum Jr., accepted the medals from Cartwright on behalf of the family.

“Thank you for getting done what we couldn’t get done for 40 years,” Ostrum Jr. told the congressman.

———

©2017 The Citizens' Voice (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.)

Visit The Citizens' Voice at citizensvoice.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

