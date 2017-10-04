Army vet found in wheelchair died of accidental overdose
GOOCHLAND, Va. — A Virginia medical examiner has determined that a paralyzed Army veteran who was found dead in his wheelchair died of an accidental overdose of Xanax.
Paul Chisholm was found outside his apartment complex in April after he left a trail of blood from dragging his feet under his wheelchair.
Goochland Sheriff James Agnew told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the medical examiner determined that the 38-year-old Chisholm died of alprazolam toxicity. Alprazolam is the generic name for the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.
Agnew said the overdose, along with a bed sore and a possible bone infection caused his death.
Chisholm's mother has said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was discharged after he was injured in Afghanistan.
After returning home, he was paralyzed from the upper chest down in a car accident.
