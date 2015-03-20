Army sergeant's 26-mile walk through Pa. county supports Gold Star Families

BRIDGEWATER, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — With a 40-pound weighted backpack slung over his shoulders, U.S. Army Sgt. Ben Linkous will walk 26.2-miles around Beaver County on Saturday.

His "Mountain Man Memorial March" will support Gold Star Families and help preserve the legacies of fallen military heroes.

"I don't care if anyone knows my name," Linkous, stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia, said Monday in a phone interview. "I just want to make people more aware of Legacies Alive and have families in Beaver County come together to heal."

Legacies Alive, a national nonprofit with a Beaver County chapter, provides unwavering support to Gold Star Families, a title reserved for immediate families of military members who died in the line of duty.

Patterson Township's John Dudo, Legacies Alive executive director, mapped out Linkous' walking route. From Bridgewater to New Brighton, through Rochester to Freedom, then Monaca and Center Township, onward to Vanport Township, Beaver and back to Bridgewater, the route will visit significant sites like VFW and American Legion posts.

Linkous will climb steep Ninth Street hill in Freedom to visit Oak Grove Cemetery, final resting place for U.S. Air Force Combat Controller Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, for whom the Interstate 376 bridge across the Ohio River is named.

Elchin, a 25-year-old airman from Hookstown, died in a roadside bomb blast Nov. 27, 2018, in Afghanistan while embedded with a U.S. Army Special Operations team. He was a 2012 graduate of Hopewell Area High School.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Elchin's grandfather Ron Bogolea and uncle Dwayne Bogolea, as well as Dudo, will step off together with Linkous for the first leg of the walk, starting from Kelly's Riverside Saloon in Bridgewater.

"Some of us will walk portions of it with him," said John Kelly, owner of Kelly's Riverside Saloon, which also will be the full-circle finish line for Linkous' march.

To watch some of Linkous' journey, here are mile markers and approximate times:

8:05 a.m. .3-mile, Veteran's Memorial Bridge Memorial.

8:45 a.m. 2.6-mile, Big Rock Park, New Brighton.

9 a.m. 3.2-mile, World War Memorial, New Brighton.

10:10 a.m. 6.3-mile, War Memorial, Rochester.

10:25 a.m. 6.9-mile, Rochester VFW Post 128.

11:30 a.m. 9.4-mile, Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.

12:45 p.m. 12.4-mile, Monaca Legion Post 980.

3:05 p.m. 18.6-mile, Center Fire Dept. No. 1, Brodhead Road.

4:20 p.m. 21.7-mile, Dylan Elchin Memorial Bridge (Vanport Bridge).

5 p.m. 23.7-mile, Beaver Court House Memorials.

5:10 p.m. 24-mile, Fort McIntosh historic site, Beaver.

6 p.m. 26.2-mile, Kelly's Riverside Saloon, Bridgewater.

Along the walk, Linkous will meet and be joined by members of Gold Star Families.

Because pedestrian traffic is not permitted on interstate bridges, and as a safety precaution, right before reaching the Dylan Eichlan Memorial Bridge, near the Shell plant in Potter Township, a shuttle bus will pick up Linkous and whisk him to the Vanport side of the bridge, where he will resume his walk.

The Beaver Area High School JROTC will accompany Linkous on the final leg of his march.

"That's great the JROTC will be joining me," Linkous said. "Hopefully, they'll see the importance of honoring those who have gone on before us."

The 45-year-old Linkous technically will aim to complete an athletic feat called a "ruck," where participants walk while wearing a weighted "ruck sack," a military slang term for a backpack.

Linkous has completed 26.2-mile rucks before, including the annual Mountain Man Memorial March in Gatlinburg, Tenn. He dedicated his efforts there to Sgt. Jason McClary, 24, of Export, Pa., who died from injuries sustained in the same improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that killed Hopewell grad Elchin.

Previously stationed in Moon Township, Linkous met McClary's family when he volunteered to serve as part of the military escort duty for the Westmoreland County native's funeral. Through that experience, Linkous grew more familiar with Legacies Alive and its work on behalf of the Gold Star Families.

Legacies Alive coordinates social meet-ups of Gold Star families, who find a conversational comfort level and healing connection that only families who've lost a loved one in military service can understand.

"That's what it's all about," Linkous said.

His admiration grew through more knowledge of Legacies Alive provided by executive director Dudo, a former chief engineer in the Merchant Marines, who he met when they both were refereeing scholastic basketball games in western Pennsylvania.

Their friendship forged Saturday's walk that concludes with a public gathering at Kelly's Riverside Saloon, where a deejay will provide music and, weather permitting, people can gather outdoors under the palm trees of the island-themed restaurant.

"We'll be collecting donations if anyone is willing to give," Dudo said.

Linkous will be there, but doesn't plan on giving a post-walk speech. He prefers chatting with Gold Star Families. "I do appreciate hearing the stories about who it is they lost," Linkous said.

That 26.2-mile marathon through Beaver County, with a 40-pound backpack, will leave him physically drained.

He said, "It's a pretty heavy load, but not nearly the weight that family members are carrying with the loss of a loved one."

