Army reverses itself; will provide line-of-duty coverage for N.H. vet

Army Capt. Shane Morgan celebrates his homecoming from Afghanistan in 2013 with his wife, Jaime, and sons Caleb, right, and Nathaniel.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Tribune News Service) — A Milford combat veteran has won his year-long battle on the homefront.

Capt. Shane Morgan, 43, an Army veteran of the war in Afghanistan who is now in the Reserve, suffered a heart attack during a drill weekend at Fort Devens in Massachusetts last November.

He and his wife, Jaime, have been battling ever since to get the Army to cover his medical expenses. At issue: whether his heart attack, which occurred during a mandatory physical fitness test, was a “line of duty” illness.

Last month, the Army informed Morgan it had determined his illness was not in the line of duty, and thus was not eligible for coverage by the military insurance program.

After Morgan and his wife went public with their story last month, however, the Army reopened its investigation. And the Morgans learned Tuesday evening that his line-of-duty coverage has been approved.

Morgan told the Union Leader he feels a huge sense of relief. “For the first time in a year, there’s not a dark cloud hanging over every aspect of our lives,” he said. “And now we can move forward with our lives.”

His wife agreed. “It feels like a huge weight has been lifted, and it feels like we’ve been vindicated,” she said.

Morgan served as a signal officer with the Force Combat Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He left active duty in 2014, and the following year joined an Army Reserve cyber-security unit under the 335th Signal Command, based at Fort Devens.

When the Morgans told their story to the Union Leader last month, they stressed they weren’t fighting just for themselves. And that’s still true.

Morgan said he hopes what his family has gone through will help improve the line-of-duty investigation process. He said he won’t let up until the system is fixed.

“And hopefully our fight has made enough of an impact that it’s going to change the way the Army does business, and it will have a positive impact on other soldiers’ lives,” he said. “That’s our goal.”

©2016 The New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.)

Visit The New Hampshire Union Leader at www.unionleader.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

