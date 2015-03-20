Annapolis church pulls ceremony honoring Confederate officer over racism claims

St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis has stopped a recurring ceremony honoring a dead Confederate sailor and cut all ties to the group behind the gathering.

The Rev. Amy Richter, the church's rector for the past seven years, said these actions might have come sooner if the church's hierarchy had been aware of the event.

The event, described by participants as low-key in recent years, has been held semi-regularly by the Waddell Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1608.

Members would place a wreath on the grave of Capt. James I. Waddell, the Confederate naval officer who commanded the commerce raider Shenandoah, died in Annapolis in 1886 and is buried at the church's cemetery.

Afterward, they would use the church's hall for an event in which they would make remarks, socialize and eat.

It was "a modest little memorial service in (Waddell's) ... honor," said the group's vice president, Dennis Cockrell.

The Confederate flag played a role in the ceremony, according to member Paul Huhn.

The ceremony was tied to Confederate Flag Day, an occasion in its second year, planned for Saturday, on which the national Sons of Confederate Veterans organization coordinates flying the flag at mass gatherings.

Richter said that when she learned about the event she quickly acted to remove it from the cemetery's grounds.

"That event is not happening, will not be happening and St Anne's does not condone any connection with racism whatsoever," Richter said.

There have been widespread efforts to end open celebrations of the Confederacy, angering those who believe this represents revisionist history.

One of those involved in the effort is Linda Mundy, co-founder of the group Showing Up for Racial Justice Annapolis.

Mundy said that once she learned about the ceremony for Waddell and its ties to Confederate Flag Day, she started speaking with organization members on how to respond.

Mundy said the group had been holding the remembrance ceremony as far back as 1997. She said she was shocked the church would endorse it.

"Why would they even consider letting them have it there?" Mundy said. "It represents a part of our country's history that we want to replace."

She contacted Richter, telling her about the event and that the Sons of Confederate Veterans is on a list of hate groups monitored by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

However, while some of the national group's high profile members have been described as having ties to anti-Semitic movements and white supremacy by the SPLC, the group itself is not on it's organization's list of recognized hate groups.

Richter said she had been unaware of the event during her seven years at the church. The group had worked out a deal with the cemetery staff enabling it to hold the ceremony in exchange for helping clean the cemetery grounds twice a year.

If Mundy "hadn't brought it to my attention, I wouldn't have known it was happening," Richter said. "If I had attended, if I knew more about it, it may have raised more questions."

She told the group it was not permitted to have the event on church property and asked it to take down advertisements for the event from its website.

The national Sons of Confederate Veterans website lists events for everywhere from Virginia to California, but has nothing for Maryland, for which a link to "details" leads to a blank page.

Huhn said this decision could represent a changing of the guard at the church.

"The church didn't want us having it at the church anymore because a lot of the old people who liked us, they died off," he said.

Richter said she based her decision on the group's ties to the national Sons of Confederate Veterans and her conversation with Mundy.

She said she didn't want to discuss "hypotheticals" about circumstances in which the ceremony might be permissible.

"That may be a part of St. Anne's past, but it won't be a part of St. Anne's future," Richter said.

Huhn said he's "not as upset as much as I am disappointed" in the church's decision.

"People are afraid of the Confederate flag and the issues that it brings," Huhn said. "The war was not entirely fought over slavery."

Banning events like the one planned for Saturday will keep people from learning the nuances of the Civil War, he said.

Waddell, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and U.S. Navy officer, joined the Confederacy and finished the Civil War as captain of the Shenandoah. The commerce raider surrendered in England in November 1865, seven months after the surrender of Robert E. Lee's army — making it, according to most accounts, the last Confederate unit to surrender.

Mundy said that in spite of the event's cancellation her organization is planning a "counter rally" — largely because the event had a history with the church stretching back nearly two decades.

"I respect history. Slavery is absolutely a part of our history," she said. "But we are realizing every day is ... our nation's history is being rewritten."

She cited a passage in an upcoming book by the Rev. Stephen Tillett, leader of the Anne Arundel County chapter of the NAACP.

It quotes a newspaper editorial written by the designer of the Confederate flag, William T. Thompson, on how the banner would "be hailed by the civilized world as the white man's flag."

Mundy said the Confederate flag "was designed as a white's man flag and it was designed to represent that white men were the superior race."

Members of the Waddell Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp may look for a new location and perhaps a new way to honor Waddell's legacy.

Richter said she wanted the church to get this chapter of its 325-year history behind it.

The ceremony "can't happen and it won't happen," she said. "Now we know the connection they have, it can't happen."

©2017 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital (Annapolis, Md.) at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.