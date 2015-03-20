Ala. Army Depot hosts fifth Wounded Warriors Hunt

Tim Bell seems to have a knack for bringing down large deer.

The Purple Heart recipient on Saturday tagged the largest deer during Anniston, Ala., Army Depot’s annual Wounded Warriors Hunt. He did the same thing last year.

“I’m just a dedicated, bad to the bone killer,” Bell said with a laugh Sunday.

Bell was one of 19 Purple Heart recipients who participated in the depot’s fifth annual Wounded Warriors Hunt over the weekend. With the help of volunteer guides, the veterans spent their weekend hunting deer on secluded depot property while trading stories and building friendships.

The veterans were recognized for their participation and honored for their service during a closing ceremony Sunday.

The depot created the hunt to thank veterans for their service, particularly those wounded in battle.

Bell of Mississippi, a recently retired 1st Sgt. in the U.S. Army who served two tours in Iraq, said he used a shotgun to hit his 160-pound deer from about 80 yards away Saturday.

“And this is just my second year being here,” Bell said.

Bell said he appreciates everything the depot and the volunteers do to organize the event.

“What these guys do, it’s a lot of work,” Bell said. “And it means a lot for us to be around a lot of other veterans and getting to be outdoors.”

Zach Harrell, an employee with the directorate of public works at the depot, volunteered as a guide for the third year in a row over the weekend.

“I work for the DPW, so I see around the depot and know where to go, so I felt I could help out as a guide,” Harrell said.

Harrell said he begins preparations for the hunt in August, setting up cameras to find where deer are most prevalent.

“It’s all about finding the right spot,” Harrell said.

Aaron Causey, an Alexandria native who now lives in Birmingham, attended the hunt Saturday but for the second year in a row, he didn't manage to see any deer.

“The warm weather messed up everything,” Causey said, noting that deer tend to move around more in colder temperatures, making them easier to find.

Causey, a Sgt. 1st Class in the Army who lost his legs from an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan, said he appreciated the depot organizing the event.

“It means a lot,” Causey said. “It’s amazing since there’s not many places that do it.”



