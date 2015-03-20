Air show sponsor donates $25,000 to Wounded Warrior Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Tribune News Service) — The Fort Wayne Air Show donated $25,000 Thursday to the Wounded Warrior Project as part of its efforts to give back to the community.

The announcement, which took place at the Fort Wayne Aero Center at Fort Wayne International Airport, also included the news that local officials plan to host another air show in 2019. The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority and Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing collaborated with the Fort Wayne Air Show organization to hold a two-day air show last September at the airport.

Sponsors and donors helped raise more than $500,000 to make the 2016 air show possible, said Mike Gouloff, the Fort Wayne Air Show organization's president. The event attracted about 36,000 people.

The donation to Wounded Warrior Project comes from proceeds from the show, Gouloff said.

"What this money is doing is saving lives, saving families and saving marriages," Nick Bennett of Franklin, a Wounded Warrior Project alumni, said in accepting the donation on behalf of the organization. Bennett was seriously wounded by an enemy rocket while serving in Anbar Province in Iraq in 2004 and still is dealing with physical and emotional trauma from the attack, he said.

Wounded Warrior Project, which is based in Jacksonville, Fla., tries to assist injured U.S. military personnel and to raise public awareness about their needs.

Officials also announced Fort Wayne Air Show, the airport authority and 122nd Fighter Wing will work together again to stage another air show here in 2019.

Gouloff said he plans to begin seeking sponsors soon and then will work on lining up the "star" acts, such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who participated in the show last September. High-profile air show acts typically book their appearances two years in advance, he said.

