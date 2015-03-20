A surfer and a retired Army colonel share art, friendship

DANA POINT, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — Two artists – a surfer and a retired U.S. Army Special Operations colonel – led vastly different lives but a passion for art has fueled their friendship over decades.

On Saturday, Randall Zorn, an oil painter from Capistrano Beach and Gary “Butch” Cassidy from Prescott, Ariz. showed some of their work during an exhibit at the Dana Point Yacht Club. The event drew several hundred visitors and was meant to inspire viewers on the beauty of nature. In all there were 30 paintings in acrylic, oil and water color and two sculptures.

The exhibit also was a celebration of their friendship which began during an art history class at Claremont Graduate School in 1982. Since that time, the two stayed in touch and also kept doing art though their paths were different.

Zorn, 70, grew up in Pasadena but surfed Killer Dana, a right-breaking wave just off the headlands. He graduated from USC with a bachelor of fine arts degree. Surfing and everything ocean are among his greatest inspirations. A few years in Hawaii helped deepen his love for the ocean. Back on the mainland, the Mojave Desert,and Yosemite National Park. Zorn are his inspiration.

“I loved recreating the feeling you get in a gorgeous place,” he said.

Cassidy, 70, grew up in St. Louis, Mo. As a young boy, he loved thumbing through an aunt’s magazine showing photos of the Southwest.

He painted and sculpted his way through high school and then joined in the U.S. Army. He used the G.I. Bill to earn his B.F.A. at Washington University. After that he looked for art teaching jobs only to go back to the U.S. Army Airborne unit at the age at 38 and then to Army Special Forces at 40.

He served as the Army Artist in Bosnia and produced oils and acrylics later exhibited at the Pentagon as the “Bosnia Art Project,” now part of the Army’s permanent art collection. His painting “Checkpoint at Bedrock” was unveiled at the Capitol building in 2000 and is now a part of the US Army Reserves Heritage historical painting series.

Cassidy, a sculptor and painter, works with found recycled items. He mostly uses metal, stone and wood.

“I take something out of a junkyard and give it beauty,” he said.

Cassidy said art was cathartic and helped him process and clear his mind from some of his military stresses.

For both, the art show in Dana Point was a fun way to reconnect and talk art like they did decades before. Zorn came up with the idea after holding a successful show in a rented out space in Dana Point Harbor a year ago.

“He’s an open-minded spirit and a humble person,” Zorn said of Cassidy.

For Toni Nelson, of Capistrano Beach, who has picked up some painting techniques from Zorn, the show was a treat.

“I love the energy and bravado in his color choices,” Nelson said of Zorn. “Some of his large pieces are dramatic and powerful. Lots of essence of nature — surf and sea. Both he and Gary are cool guys. They have a formal arts education. I love that they have formal learning but enough confidence and experience to throw out all the rules.”

To see more of Zorn’s work: randallzorn.com.

