A Memorial Day mission: Mass. JROTC students lead effort to replace flags on veterans' graves

METHUEN, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — On May 22, Cadet 1st Lt. Nathaniel Hashem will oversee a staff of a half-dozen "officers" and an army of 100 in a highly choreographed, military-like operation.

Not bad for a 16-year-old high school sophomore.

Hashem, a member of the Junior ROTC at Methuen High School, has been given command of flag replacement day — an annual event during which volunteers fan out across the city to replace old, tattered flags at the graves of military veterans in advance of Memorial Day ceremonies the following week.

This year, under the tutelage of Paul Jensen, who recently took over as Methuen's veterans services officer, the operation has been revamped into an efficient, volunteer-driven assault on the city's cemeteries.

Jensen has appointed Hashem as the commander, or chief of staff, of the operation. His staff of Methuen High students consists of Public Relations Officer Morgan Bellevance, a 17-year-old junior; Personnel Adjutant Jaden Oun, 18, a senior; Operations Officer Emily Charest, 16, a junior; and Supply Officers Ranely and Rachely Henriquez, both 16 and juniors.

Jensen said when he began thinking about the event, he reached out to the high school, seeking Junior ROTC members and other student leaders. He wasn't disappointed, and soon assembled a group of enthusiastic students. He gave them titles and real responsibilities.

On the scheduled day, they and other student "pathfinders" will meet dozens of volunteers at eight cemeteries and then lead them out to the veterans sections, where they will replace old flags with new ones.

The supply officers — Ranely and Rachely Henriquez — will be in charge of getting water and other refreshments. The public relations officer — Bellevance — is in charge of getting word out about the event. Hashem is in charge of the staff, as members go about their tasks to honor the deceased veterans.

"I love flag replacements," said Charest, who was involved in similar events in middle school, adding that she was happy to take part in this "unique opportunity."

Bellavance said she joined because she thought it would be "something fun." More important, she said, she has family members in the armed services.

Jensen said he has worked with students in other projects and has never been disappointed with what they can achieve.

"Kids will always step up," he said. "You just have to ask them."

The community has also stepped up. Notifications went out through various outlets that the city was seeking volunteers for the day of the event. Jensen said he was quickly overwhelmed and has more than 100 people signed up.

What used to take weeks with just a few volunteers is expected to take about about two hours this year, Jensen said, thanks to the student organizers and the volunteer force of "boots on the ground."

Adding to the event will be three members of the Rolling Thunder, a team of veterans who ride Harley-Davidsons in various events honoring veterans. They will be dispatched to the cemeteries the morning of the event to add drama — including some noise and flash.

Meanwhile, Cub Scouts from Troop 61, now dubbed the 61st Armored Regiment, will roam the cemeteries with wagons, passing out water and collecting old flags, Jensen said.

Jensen has also teamed up the students with adult mentors, including City Councilors Eunice Zeigler, DJ Beauregard and Jessica Finicchiaro. Also serving as a mentor is police officer Joe Rynne.

"This gives the kids a sense of respect about those who served," Jensen said, noting that he spoke with students before they signed up to make sure they were participating for the right reasons.

"I said, 'Why are you doing this? Do it because it's important,'" he said. "Don't just check the box.

"I know kids will always exceed your expectations," he said. "This is an event where the kids are telling the adults what to do."

