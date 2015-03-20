92-year-old man killed in Maryland house fire was WWII veteran

PASADENA, Md. (Tribune News Service) — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has identified the 92-year-old Pasadena man who was killed in a house fire earlier this month as Guy Richard Ringler.

Ringler was one of the two occupants of the home in 4400 block of Forsythia Lane in Pasadena. The other victim rescued by firefighters is still being treated at the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, county fire said. Authorities have not disclosed the name of the second victim.

On March 10, neighbors in the area called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report a house fire with possible people trapped inside, county fire said. The callers said that two residents lived in the house and couldn't be accounted for.

The firefighters who first arrived to the scene reported that the fire was coming from the windows of the living room located in the front of the one-story house. Firefighters removed one of the victims from the kitchen. The man, estimated to be in his 50s, was in cardiac arrest when he was removed from the house. Firefighters and paramedics resuscitated him and transported him to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, county fire said.

While firefighters extinguished the fire in the living room, they found Ringler, who was declared dead on the scene, county fire said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined that the fire was an accident and probably started by smoking materials. There were no working smoke alarms in the home, county fire said. The dollar losses are estimated around $80,000, county fire said.

Ringler was a World War II veteran, where he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 and served as a gunner on the battleship USS South Dakota, according to an online obituary. After serving in the Marine Corps, he worked at the Independent Can Company in Baltimore until he retired in 1988.

Ringler, who has known as "Dick," was passionate about nature, hunting and Native American culture, according to the obituary. He was known for his crafts and knowledge of Native American art and beadwork, and was an expert in the Sioux and Cheyenne Native American tribes. Ringler worked with the National Museum of the American Indian-Smithsonian Institution as a culture and artifact expert, according to the obituary.

He is survived by his two children, Faith Ringler-Stevinson and and Guy Ringler.

