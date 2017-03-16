89-year-old man found in suitcase identified as WWII veteran
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 16, 2017
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say an 89-year-old man whose body was discovered in a suitcase on a rural Arkansas farm was a World War II veteran from New York.
Johnstown, New York, police Lt. David Gilbo tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Robert Brooks died of natural causes at his home about a month before his body was discovered in Arkansas on March 5. Gilbo says investigators are still trying to determine why his body was moved.
Two people considered to be caregivers of Brooks have been detained on suspicion of abuse of a corpse.
Brooks served in the military and was a gunner in a B-17 bomber's ball turret.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
In Afghanistan, a radio call-in show brings answers, comic relief
Admiral, 7 others charged with corruption in new 'Fat Leonard' indictment
Doctors '100 percent sure' chemical weapons used near Mosul
Senator: Coast Guard cuts conflict with Trump security goals
Trump White House sees 'deep state' behind opposition, leaks
Drug screen to enter military just got tougher