39 workers suspended at Pennsylvania-run home for veterans
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 9, 2017
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Thirty-nine workers have been suspended at a state-run home for veterans in central Pennsylvania for unspecified violations of policy.
Joan Nissley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says the matter was investigated internally and the workers at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home have been re-educated as to the policy. She refused to detail the length of the suspensions.
Dominic Sgro, the president of the union that represents 25 of the suspended workers, says the disciplinary action relates to an unspecified criminal investigation. But he also says the workers were not directly involved in whatever was being investigated.
Nissley says the discipline relates to confidential personnel matters.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Okinawa-based civilian goes missing while skiing Japanese Alps
Commandant: Marines involved in nude photo scandal not ‘true warriors’
Marines, airmen eat venomous critters while training in Thailand
Homeland Security secretary: Trump considering 'more streamlined' version of travel ban
Democrats request Pentagon probe of Flynn dinner with Putin
SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to the moon next year