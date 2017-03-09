39 workers suspended at Pennsylvania-run home for veterans

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Thirty-nine workers have been suspended at a state-run home for veterans in central Pennsylvania for unspecified violations of policy.

Joan Nissley, a spokeswoman for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs says the matter was investigated internally and the workers at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home have been re-educated as to the policy. She refused to detail the length of the suspensions.

Dominic Sgro, the president of the union that represents 25 of the suspended workers, says the disciplinary action relates to an unspecified criminal investigation. But he also says the workers were not directly involved in whatever was being investigated.

Nissley says the discipline relates to confidential personnel matters.

