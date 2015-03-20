3 veterans about whom little is known receive 'honorable and dignified' burials

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Three nearly forgotten veterans with sparsely known service histories were buried in the rain Thursday after forlorn military ceremonies at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

No relatives were on hand for Bernard F. Mullan, Robert A. Harris and Robert M. Collins.

But an honor guard fired three-volley salutes for each.

And a recording of taps played out for each on speakers in a shelter where a few friends and VFW members had gathered to pay their respects.

Soldiers and airmen in dress uniforms then presented neatly folded U.S. flags to representatives for each man.

"The bottom line is that you're providing an honorable and dignified burial," said Ron Hestdalen, director of the sprawling cemetery in Cecil, which conducts these ceremonies throughout the year

Karen Koch of Connellsville received the flag for her boyfriend, Robert Harris. He was an Air Force mechanic from Uniontown who fixed jets in Vietnam. He died six years ago at a veterans' hospital in Pittsburgh at age 63 and was cremated, but had never received a proper burial.

She wanted to fix that. A man she knew in the Rolling Thunder veterans' motorcycle organization suggested she seek a military funeral. She contacted the Missing in America Project, a nonprofit that locates and buries unclaimed remains of veterans.

John Fabry, who runs funeral homes in Fairchance and Perryopolis and serves as the Pennsylvania coordinator for the Missing in America Project, found that "after six years of sitting on a shelf" Mr. Harris's remains were eligible for burial in a vault at the national graveyard.

"He's been gone six years. I miss him every day," Ms. Koch said as she clutched her flag. "He asked me to marry him just before he died."

He didn't talk much about his military service. He had numerous health problems and had been exposed to Agent Orange, she said. She felt the ceremony was a fitting honor.

"I'm very impressed," she said. "I really didn't know what to expect. It was very appropriate."

She said she planned to donate his flag to Rolling Thunder.

Robert Collins, a Connellsville native who had lived in Mount Braddock near Uniontown, was an Army veteran who repaired equipment in Vietnam. He was cremated after he died at a Fayette County nursing home in October at age 66. He left behind no next of kin. But he did have Rich Sherwood, a fellow Vietnam veteran from Dunbar who had known him for 20 years.

"I was the only one," he said. "He was my friend. Wouldn't you do that for your friend?"

A soldier presented Mr. Sherwood with Mr. Collins' flag. He said he plans to contact Connellsville officials to see whether they will fly it at the town's war memorial.

The third man, Bernard Mullan, died in September in an apartment in Brookline at age 89. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner had almost no information about Mr. Mullan and contacted Mr. Fabry in October to see whether he was a veteran. Mr. Fabry said he was able to confirm that Mr. Mullan was eligible for burial, but details about his life or service are scarce.

"We don't know anything about him," he said. "They [the ME] didn't even have his proper name."

But Mr. Fabry said through his contacts he was able to determine that Mr. Mullan was born in Ireland in 1927 and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955.

Mr. Fabry provided the casket in which he was buried. Under the Dignified Burial Act, he will be reimbursed for its cost by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Mr. Mullan had no one to receive his flag.

A member of the VFW accepted it for him.

