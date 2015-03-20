2nd veteran left to wait months for custom wheelchair from Hampton VA hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Barry Paul’s brand-new motorized wheelchair sat dead for weeks just steps from the foyer in his tidy ranch home.

The chair had worked for about two hours after he and his wife, Rose, picked it up from the Hampton VA Medical Center on Oct. 11. After, it became a motionless reminder of the six-month wait that Rose Paul said the couple endured to replace an old chair, as the Department of Veterans Affairs promised.

“Trying to go through all of this with the VA, it has just been hell on earth,” Rose Paul said. “It really has.”

Barry Paul, 75, spent 27 years in the Navy as a diver and foundryman, retiring in 1985 as a senior chief. The couple’s family room stands as a testament to that time, with plaques and dive helmets decorating the mantle.

But a stroke in December 2011 left him unable to walk and impaired his speech. He also suffers from congestive heart failure, among other ailments. He received an updated 100 percent disability rating from the VA in June, backdated to November 2014, according to documents.

The Pauls are the second couple in as many months to come forward with complaints of long waits to receive a custom wheelchair from the Hampton VA. The Virginian-Pilot detailed in October the story of Arthur DeAngelis, an 80-year-old Air Force veteran from Virginia Beach who waited more than five months despite VA documents quoting a goal of six to eight weeks. Worsening that wait were multiple unreturned phone calls that DeAngelis and his wife, Elaine, said they made to the VA.

VA officials declined to discuss the DeAngelises’ case, but called it an isolated one.

But Rose Paul described a scenario that appears to mirror the delays and frustrations of the DeAngelises. Multiple unreturned phone calls prompted Paul to make the 20- to 30-minute drive to the VA at least six times, she said. That often meant leaving her husband of 51 years home unattended, a nerve-wracking choice.

Paul said an occupational therapist measured her husband for his new wheelchair in April after an old one she brought to the VA for repairs was determined too expensive to fix.

By late May or early June she started to wonder where the new chair was and went to the VA. The same employee told Paul that one digit from the former chair’s serial number had been overlooked and was needed to complete the order.

Paul said she went home and called back with the correct number. But when she didn’t hear back after several days, Paul again went back to the same employee, who told her, “I’m going to put it in the computer right now while you’re standing here and it should be corrected.”

Rose Paul questions why VA employees didn’t ask her about the serial number earlier or why they didn’t retrieve it themselves from the VA office where she left the chair months before.

“It’s less than a block walk. I’ve walked it before,” Paul said.

Paul detailed her complaints about the delay and unanswered phone calls in a letter to Rep. Randy Forbes’ office, asking for help.

“I cannot tell you how important this motorized chair is to my husband,” she wrote in the undated letter. “He would be totally bed-ridden if he did not have this chair. Without access to the chair, his depression worsens.”

Forbes’ office acknowledged Paul’s letter in early June. It sent the couple another letter Sept. 26 that included a Sept. 22 email from the VA showing that the request for Barry Paul’s chair was placed Sept. 14 and ordered Sept. 22, the day the email was sent.

Paul said she learned the chair had arrived in early October, but it was a Portsmouth Naval Medical Center employee who told her it was waiting at the Hampton facility.

“It’s like the right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing over there, and the left hand doesn’t give a damn,” Paul said. “I mean, you get the right people and they’re wonderful. But all the people you get in between before you get to that point is unreal. Absolutely unreal.”

Sheila Fair Bailey, executive assistant to Hampton VA Director Mike Dunfee, said in an email Friday that custom wheelchairs are ordered through a collaboration among several departments, including physical medicine and rehabilitation, prosthetics and contracting.

She added that there are “currently no wheelchair orders that are greater than 60 days old.” The Hampton VA has ordered 596 custom wheelchairs and scooters in 2016, she wrote.

“Veterans are notified when chairs are ready for pick up or are being delivered generally on the same day by” the center’s physical medicine and rehabilitation department, Bailey wrote. The VA is looking into how it orders custom chairs “to identify any barriers associated with the process,” including implementing a same-day clinic for most veterans, she also said in the email.

“This is expected to improve the experience of our veterans by reducing issues which are outside of our control,” Bailey wrote.

Bailey declined to respond to specifics regarding the Pauls’ case but said in a phone call late Friday that it is “absolutely not typical” for employees to wait five months after a fitting to order a wheelchair.

Six weeks is the typical wait for a veteran to receive a chair, though some orders may take longer, she said.

Barry Paul sat in the chair on his front porch on a recent warm day. The chair works again after a repairman replaced its two batteries. Paul said he didn’t want to talk negatively about the VA because it helps a lot of people, and he added he’s not upset about the delay.

“Nothing about the military is fair,” he said.

The chair is still missing a headrest and a rear control panel, Rose Paul said. She said she called the VA on Friday for an update on the missing parts and received a return call from the occupational therapist, who told her they would be available Monday.

But to get to that returned phone call, Rose Paul said, she first was left on hold for 40 minutes.

