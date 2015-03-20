11 Alabama brothers gave 158 years of military service, now they're being recognized

Living on a farm in Wetumpka, Ala., Ben and Hattie Davis raised 16 children.

Of their 13 sons, 11 joined the United States military, racking up 158 years of service.

On Labor Day, the descendants of Ben and Hattie will celebrate the family’s unique contribution to the country at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center, where four pavers honoring all 11 brothers are now installed on Heritage Walk.

The pavers will be dedicated at 10:30 a.m. in a special ceremony on Inouye Field, adjacent to the museum. Ten of the brothers will attend the event. Also in attendance will be their uncle, retired U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Davis, now 97 and Alabama’s only living Pearl Harbor survivor.

Organizers believe as many as 100 people will attend the ceremony, including Alabama Rep. Tom Whatley, who will take part in the dedication. Retired Col. Charles Davis, another proud veteran and family member, will be keynote speaker for the event.

Four of the brothers served in the Vietnam War and one served in Korea. At least one served in two branches of the military. None lost their lives while in the armed services, and all but one is still living. The oldest brother, Ben, Jr., is a Montgomery resident now in his 90s.

On Aug. 22, Columbus Council passed a resolution recognizing members of the Davis family for their “unparalleled service to this country and their communities.”

Lebronze Davis, the 14th child and the ninth brother to serve, represented the family at the council meeting. Now a resident of Phenix City, he served 20 years in the U.S. Army, which included a tour in Vietnam.

In a 2016 interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, he said there weren’t many career options for young black men growing up on a farm during that era. The brothers’ military tradition started with the oldest brother, Ben Jr., who joined the Navy in 1944. It ended with the youngest, Arguster, who retired from the Air Force Reserve in 1998.

Davis said he saw his older brothers come back from the Army, and that inspired him.

“That uniform was a good looking uniform, I wanted me one,” he said “I got me one, and I kept it for 20 years.”

Lebronze Davis said the family didn’t realize how much they had contributed to the country until one of his brothers brought photos of all the brothers in uniform to a family reunion. That inspired him to preserve the family’s legacy. He set up a GoFundMe page, eventually raising enough money to purchase four 8-by-8 inch pavers honoring all 11 brothers.

“Anytime you’ve got 11 brothers to serve in the military — whatever branch it doesn’t matter — we’ve got to love something about the United States,” he said in the 2016 interview. “If it takes defending this country, I would do it all over again.”

