1-year sentence for woman in benefits fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. — Federal authorities in Shreveport say a Bossier City woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraudulently accepting more than $90,000 in Veterans Affairs benefits that were payable to her deceased mother.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley identifies the woman as 67-year-old Gloria Lynn Perry.

Perry pleaded guilty last year. Prosecutors say she stole $90,000 in Veterans Affairs Dependency and Indemnity Compensation benefits from April 1, 2008 until July 1, 2014. The money was meant for Perry's mother. But the mother had died in 2008.

Finley says Perry filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2014. But, she did not report the existence of the bank account where the fraudulently received benefits were deposited.

