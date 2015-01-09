Veterans remember soldiers killed in Pershing explosion at Waldheide
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 9, 2015
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — A group of U.S. military veterans will hold an annual remembrance ceremony Sunday for three soldiers killed at a former U.S. military base in Germany during the Cold War.
Sgt. Todd A. Zephier of Wagner, S.D.; Staff Sgt. John Everett D. Leach, of Salem, Mo.; and Pfc. Darryl Shirley of Irving, Texas, died when the solid-fuel motor of an unarmed Pershing 2 missile caught fire and burned at the former Waldheide Base near Heilbronn in 1985, according to a report on the incident in The New York Times.
Larry Nichols, a former soldier who’s lived in Germany since 1972, said veterans in the Heilbronn area have held the annual ceremony for many years.
“The military is slowly but surely forgetting the sacrifice that our soldiers have made here,” he said. “We keep this alive.”
This year’s event begins at 2 p.m. at the Fort Red Leg Memorial site at Waldheide.
Two monuments mark the site: a stone memorial placed by the city years ago and a concrete bunker with a brass plaque put up by Nichols’ group, the International Veterans Association, in 2013.
Guests include the Heilbronn mayor, a U.S. Honor Guard team from Stuttgart, and other U.S. and German military members and local citizens.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Sarah Palin said to be mulled by Trump for VA secretary
President Obama authorizes larger raise for federal employees
On Russia, McCain emerging as top Trump foil in GOP
Obama official has 'high confidence' missing journalist is alive in Syria, senator says
Veterans arrive at Standing Rock to help protesters brace for winter
US is helping train Iraqi militias historically tied to Iran