VA drops proposal to offer sex-change surgeries for transgender veterans

WASHINGTON — Sex-reassignment surgeries for transgender veterans won’t be covered or performed by the Department of Veterans Affairs any time soon.

In a statement Tuesday, the VA cited budget constraints as the reason for dropping its plan to lift a ban prohibiting the surgeries. The agency pulled the proposal from the fall 2016 Unified Agenda, a list published twice each year of potential government regulation changes.

The decision comes as President Barack Obama and political appointees in the VA are preparing to vacate their offices, creating uncertainty about what will happen with the proposal when Donald Trump becomes president.

Earlier this year, Obama ordered public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity, and under his administration the Defense Department announced in June that it would allow transgender troops to serve openly.

Trump hasn’t commented on the VA issue. But at a campaign stop in October, he told a political action committee comprised of retired military officers that he wanted to “get away” from a military that was “getting more and more politically correct every day.”

One organization – the American Military Partner Association – is calling on Trump to move forward with lifting the ban when he becomes president.

“This is a deeply disappointing setback,” the AMPA’s president, Ashley Broadway-Mack, wrote in a statement Tuesday. “Moreover, as we face a new incoming administration, we implore fair-minded Americans to stand united in holding our new administration officials accountable by insisting this be fixed.”

The VA proposed in June to lift the 17-year ban on the surgeries and provide medical procedures to treat gender dysphoria.

“VA has been and will continue to explore a regulatory change that would allow VA to perform gender-alteration surgery and a change in the medical benefits package, when appropriated funding is available,” a VA spokesman wrote.

Federal agencies propose rule changes by submitting them to the Office of Management and Budget. But in this case, OMB sent back the proposal because the VA had not included a plan to pay for the change, according to a news report by Military.com.

Cost estimates of covering and performing the surgeries have not been made publicly available.

Letters from the VA about the reversal were distributed Tuesday morning to six members of Congress who asked in September that the department move forward with lifting the ban. The congressmen are: Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill.; Rep. Michael Honda, D-Calif.; Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.; Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.; Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-DC.

“This regulation will be withdrawn from the Fall 2016 Unified Agenda,” VA Under Secretary of Health David Shulkin wrote to the lawmakers. “While the VA has begun considering factors impacting this rulemaking process, it is not imminent.”

The six lawmakers are members of the transgender equality task force, part of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus launched one year ago in response to a “national crisis” of violence and discrimination against the transgender community, according to the group’s website. They had called the VA ban “arbitrary,” “outdated” and discriminatory against transgender veterans.

VA rules prohibit the department from providing medical procedures considered to be gender alterations – restrictions put in place because the surgeries were not deemed medically necessary. The department provides other services, such as hormone therapy and the long-term care following sex reassignment surgery, but not the actual surgeries.

In its proposal in June to lift the ban, the VA said gender dysphoria was a serious condition “that has severe medical consequences” for patients who are not treated. The VA concluded removing the ban would allow the agency to make decisions case-by-case about what procedures were medically necessary.

In their letter in September, the six members of Congress said it had been a year of “significant gains” for transgender equality.

Besides the Defense Department allowing transgender troops to serve openly, a new department rule went into effect Oct. 1 to provide gender-reassignment operations to qualifying, active-duty servicemembers.

The six Congress members wrote at the time that the VA’s efforts to lift the ban on gender-reassignment procedures was “especially urgent, given the Obama administration’s forward thinking policy changes to lift policies that discriminate against LGBT people across the federal government.”

