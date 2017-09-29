USS Wasp crew rescues 2 men after Cessna crashes in Caribbean
By LEON COOK | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 29, 2017
An amphibious assault ship bound for Japan has rescued two people from a downed civilian aircraft in the Caribbean, the Navy said Thursday.
The USS Wasp, which departed Norfolk, Va., on Aug. 30 for its new duty station at Sasebo Naval Base, found the crashed Cessna off Dominica at about 5.30 p.m., according to a post on the Navy’s official Twitter account.
The French Coast Guard had alerted the warship to the downed plane and asked for assistance. The aircraft was found by an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 that launched from the Wasp, the Navy said.
Medical personnel on the ship treated the dehydrated but otherwise uninjured male passengers from Guadeloupe and Antigua, who are both in their 50s, the Navy said.
The Wasp was the first Navy ship to arrive in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm that rampaged through the Caribbean early this month. The ship has been a critical part of relief efforts since then, the Navy said.
