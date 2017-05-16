USS Ronald Reagan now underway on Asia patrol

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan — The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan departed its Yokosuka homeport Tuesday for its scheduled patrol of the Asia-Pacific region, amid increased concerns about North Korea and questions about how the White House will address China’s claims to the South China Sea.

The roughly 5,000 sailors assigned to the ship and its embarked air wing departed a day later than scheduled due to an unspecified maintenance issue that required repair.

An aircraft carrier’s scheduled deployment, which typically includes accompanying destroyers or cruisers and an unannounced submarine presence, typically lasts 6-8 months.

Although Navy officials haven’t announced any particular port visits or operations in advance, typical deployments take USS Ronald Reagan to allied and partner countries in the Western Pacific and Indian oceans.

Security analysts will watch for any movements toward the Korean peninsula, where the San-Diego-based USS Carl Vinson has kept watch amid a series of North Korean missile launches and speculation that the communist state could soon conduct a nuclear test.

This story will be updated.

slavin.erik@stripes.com

Twitter: @eslavin_stripes

