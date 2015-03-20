USS Mahan returns to Norfolk Naval Station

Guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan stops for fuel in Funchal, Portugal, on Nov. 27, 2016.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Norfolk-based guided missile destroyer USS Mahan returned to its homeport today.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was deployed for the past seven months in the Middle East and Mediterranean, according to a Navy news release. It left Norfolk Naval Station in November.

In January, The Pilot reported the Mahan had fired warning shots at fast-approaching Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. At that time, four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy vessels sped toward the destroyer with weapons manned, Cmdr. Bill Urban told The Pilot.

The boats came within 900 yards of the Mahan before the destroyer's crew fired three warning shots with a .50-caliber machine gun, Urban said.

The Mahan was transiting with the San Diego-based amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and the USNS Walter S. Diehl, an oiler.

