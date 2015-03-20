USS Mahan returns to Norfolk Naval Station
By KATHERINE HAFNER | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: June 20, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Norfolk-based guided missile destroyer USS Mahan returned to its homeport today.
The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer was deployed for the past seven months in the Middle East and Mediterranean, according to a Navy news release. It left Norfolk Naval Station in November.
In January, The Pilot reported the Mahan had fired warning shots at fast-approaching Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. At that time, four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy vessels sped toward the destroyer with weapons manned, Cmdr. Bill Urban told The Pilot.
The boats came within 900 yards of the Mahan before the destroyer's crew fired three warning shots with a .50-caliber machine gun, Urban said.
The Mahan was transiting with the San Diego-based amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island and the USNS Walter S. Diehl, an oiler.
©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)
Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Jordan court told of heavy fire in killing of 3 US troops
Bitburg High School closes doors after 60 years
Amphibious assaults: Antiquated or awe-inspiring?
$12 billion US fighter jet deal, ship visit show military links to Qatar
Leading imam quits as debate over women’s ‘hypersexuality’ boils over at major US mosque
Fort Shafter soldier killed by boat while surfing