USS Eisenhower nears tour’s end in eastern Mediterranean

An F/A-18F Super Hornet is prepared for launch aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER — The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is nearing the end of its seven-month deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.

The flagship of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is currently in the eastern Mediterranean Sea conducting maritime security operations and supporting the coalition air campaign for Operation Inherent Resolve.

See what a small slice of the operations aboard the Ike is like day and night.

keller.mike@stripes.com

<gallery>

<related>