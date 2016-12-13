Quantcast

USS Eisenhower nears tour’s end in eastern Mediterranean

An F/A-18F Super Hornet is prepared for launch aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Michael B. Keller/Stars and Stripes

By MICHAEL B. KELLER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 13, 2016

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER — The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is nearing the end of its seven-month deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.

The flagship of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is currently in the eastern Mediterranean Sea conducting maritime security operations and supporting the coalition air campaign for Operation Inherent Resolve.

See what a small slice of the operations aboard the Ike is like day and night.

An E-2C Hawkeye launches from the flight deck of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The flagship of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is currently in the eastern Mediterranean Sea conducting maritime security operations and supporting the coalition air campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.
Michael B. Keller/Stars and Stripes

