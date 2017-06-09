USS Bush returns to Mediterranean to fight Islamic State
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 9, 2017
The USS George H.W. Bush has moved to the eastern Mediterranean and is launching air attacks against the Islamic State, the Navy said.
The strike group had departed from the U.S. Central Command area of operations where it had spent more than two months.
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier deployed from Norfolk, Va., on Jan. 21 as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military’s effort to nullify ISIS in Iraq and Syria. This is its second deployment to fight ISIS and third overall since it was commissioned in 2009.
The strike group launched the first air assaults against ISIS during this deployment from the Mediterranean in early March.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US intelligence chiefs decline to discuss Trump contacts
Pentagon credits Russia with easing tensions between US, Iran-backed forces in Syria
Lancer bombers, destroyer ‘sharpen their combat skills’ together in South China Sea
South Korean president calls for THAAD deployment to be suspended
Jordan soldier faces murder charges in deaths of 3 US troops
FBI seizes documents, computers from Augusta home of NSA leak suspect