USCIS to increase application fees later this month

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services application fees will jump drastically starting Dec. 23.

Petitions for alien relatives and alien fiancés, which are commonly used by servicemembers, will cost $535 — increases of $115 and $195, respectively. Naturalization applications for servicemembers will continue to be free.

“This is our first fee increase since November 2010, and we sincerely appreciate the valuable public input we received as we prepared this final rule,” USCIS Director León Rodríguez said in a statement. “We are mindful of the effect fee increases have on many of the customers we serve.”

The agency, which is funded with money paid by applicants and petitioners, needs to cover “costs associated with fraud detection and national security, customer service and case processing, and providing services without charge to refugee and asylum applicants and to other customers eligible for fee waivers or exemptions,” the statement said.

Applications filed on or after Dec. 23 that do not reflect the price increase will be rejected, the statement said.

For a full list of service fees, visit: www.uscis.gov/forms/our-fees.

hlavac.tyler@stripes.com