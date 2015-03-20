Zika virus taking toll on blood donations at Fort Bragg

A reserves soldier donates blood at Fort Bragg, N.C on Jan. 26, 2015. Fort Bragg's Blood Donor Center, which used to accept blood from bases in Virginia and South Carolina, is restricted to donations within North Carolina borders while it's under a directive to test for the Zika virus. The center is in urgent need of blood types O-negative and O-positive.

A federal directive to test for the Zika virus has made it challenging for Fort Bragg to collect blood - and officials are calling on donors to step up.

Fort Bragg's Blood Donor Center, which used to accept blood from bases in Virginia and South Carolina, is restricted to donations within North Carolina borders while it's under a directive to test for the Zika virus. The center is in urgent need of blood types O-negative and O-positive.

"Since the FDA mandated we do Zika testing on all blood products, we are currently restricted to North Carolina," said Capt. Joshua Kuper, immunohaematologist at the donor center. "We knew right away this is going to be a very big deal."

The Army has to collect half of the total DOD's blood supply, and Fort Bragg's Center must collect 30 percent of that - or about 700 units of blood this month.

The Armed Services Blood Program has been the sole provider of blood for the military since 1962. Fort Bragg's donor center collects blood to send into theater, make available for rapidly deploying troops and for procedures at Womack Army Medical Center.

Last month, the Armed Services Blood Program announced donor centers in 11 high-risk states affected by the virus must test for Zika virus in compliance with FDA recommendations. There is no projected end date to that requirement, Kuper said.

When the directive was announced, Kuper said the center first went to the 82nd Airborne Division.

"They gave us an audience," he said.

But the directive shrinks Fort Bragg's already stressed donor pool.

Anyone can donate blood at the donor center, but there are certain restrictions that affect its biggest crowd - soldiers.

That's because soldiers can't make donations for an entire year after they return from Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa, which are among the most common deployments. Also, soldiers shy away because they won't be able to participate in airborne operations for 72 hours after donating.

"It knocks out a ton of them," Kuper said. "Just bulldozes them."

Kuper said Fort Bragg has typically been able to work around those limitations by collecting blood from bases out of state, including Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Naval Weapons Station Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Eustis, Virginia; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

Another challenge facing the Armed Services Blood Program is that collections can only be made on federal property.

To overcome that challenge, Kuper said he's been able to set up mobile donation sites on college campuses that have Reserve Officers' Training Corps, including UNC Charlotte and Fayetteville State University.

This week, Kuper said he's hoping eligible family members and soldiers will step up to make donations.

"It's obtainable," he said. "If something bad happens, (the blood) has to be there so the soldiers can come home."

