Young airmen at Langley AFB guide Raptor pilots

F-22s that zoom over the Peninsula have one thing in common with commercial pilots: They rely on air traffic controllers, too. At Langley AFB, young airmen just a couple of years out of high school are responsible for guiding the multi-billion-dollar Raptors and making sure commercial aircraft don't get in the way.

HAMPTON, Va. — Airman 1st Class Alexander Gomez Magee entered the Air Force only eight months ago. He's already in high demand.

Magee is training as an air traffic controller at Langley Air Force Base.

The elite pilots who fly the F-22 Raptor will lean on this 2012 high school graduate to help take off and land their multimillion-dollar aircraft.

Magee, all of 22 years old, can't wait to get started.

"People's lives are at stake with this job, and it's really vital to make sure they are safe," he said.

Langley officials on Friday allowed the media a rare peek inside the air traffic control tower that offers a bird's eye view of the base. The windowed room hummed with activity as F-22s and T-38 Talons took off and landed at a steady pace.

The base has around 50 air traffic controllers assigned to the 1st Operations Support Squadron. The Air Force wants to keep them as long as possible, but it hasn't been easy, said Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Vogel.

Trained air traffic controllers such as Magee are a valuable commodity in the civilian world, said Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Vogel, who serves as coach, mentor and counselor to the young cadre of airmen.

"It's become a substantial challenge," he said. "The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is going through, it seems, a hiring spree right now. A lot of the folks of the early, early Reagan era are now starting to hit retirement age. The folks that have prior military experience, it's like, here you go, here's a job offer."

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,000 civilian air traffic controllers to end a strike and destroy their union. That large influx of replacements in a short period of time means there will be a large exodus as the replacements retire.

The attrition rate approaches 50 percent for controllers in the first few years on the job.

Magee is emblematic of the air traffic controller force at Langley: highly motivated, well trained — and young. Three in four air traffic controllers are in their mid-20s or younger. The tower is also staffed by more senior airmen, and an experienced pilot is also on hand, if needed.

Still, "the youth in the facility is profound," Vogel said.

Their daily job is a series of sprints followed by lulls in activity. A commercial airport has a steady slog of traffic. Likewise, an Air Force Base with heavy cargo planes will have a more deliberate pace.

Directing Langley's super-fast fighter squadrons can be less predictable.

Here, the job of an air traffic controller is a series of lulls followed by the adrenaline rush of take-offs and landings. A group of F-22s and/or F-38s will take off one after another and go through maneuvers away from the base.

When the pilots return, their approaches can vary.

"All of a sudden," said Vogel, "you've got a sky full of eight, nine, 10 planes and they're all doing pattern traffic around and around. You've got to figure out, if you've got more departures, how to fit those folks? I've got rules to follow to make sure the smaller craft are not affected by the turbulence of the F-22."

Controllers have to worry about civilian aircraft straying into their air space. Langley also abuts airspace from neighboring airfields at Fort Eustis, Naval Station Norfolk and Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach.

It's a heady job for someone like Magee, who in 2012 was still sitting behind a desk at Sarasota High School in Florida. He thought about pursing a medical career, then decided college wasn't for him. Because he came from a military family, he opted for the Air Force and hasn't looked back.

He's looking forward to establishing relationships with the close-knit F-22 community. The entire Raptor fleet falls just short of 190 aircraft, so it's not difficult to know the pilots.

"I find ways to make it personal," said Vogel, an 18-year Air Force veteran. "If you don't, they're kind of stick figures out there. Everybody knows someone who is flying that day. You've got to think about the fact that they have families. They've got important work to do. They're planning for their sons and daughters."



