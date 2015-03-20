‘You're legal now, guess I need to find someone younger:’ Sailor pleads guilty to making child porn

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Lee Adams likes sex with young girls on camera, according to court documents.

Even as military investigators looked into his proclivities in 2015, he was still quick to joke around.

Court documents said he reached out to one of his victims about the investigation, and she told him she had turned 18.

“Damn,” he said in a Facebook message. “You’re legal now, guess I need to find someone younger.”

He added “hahaa jk,” a common online shorthand for “just kidding.”

“... you’ve been jailbait for years!”

Adams, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to one count of production of child pornography. He is set to be sentenced April 13.

Over the objections of federal prosecutors, Adams – who came to court Tuesday in his dress-blue uniform – will await sentencing in a Navy brig in Chesapeake. He is also awaiting a court-martial in February.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Nichol and defense attorney Greg McCormack declined to comment on the cases. McCormack, however, told the court he expected the military case to end with a plea agreement.

Navy spokespeople did not answer questions Tuesday regarding the military charges.

According to federal court documents, Adams – most recently of the George Washington aircraft carrier – had sex with at least four girls between 2009 and 2013. He photographed or videotaped at least some of the sexual encounters with each girl.

Most of the court documents focus on Adams’ relationship with a girl in Wayne County, N.C., where Adams grew up.

The relationship started in 2011, when Adams was 21 and the girl was 14. They had sex multiple times. Court documents say the girl asked him at one point to stop and Adams said no.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service launched a separate investigation of Adams in August 2014. In the process, Adams gave NCIS agents permission to search the laptop on which he stored photos and videos of his sexual encounters. The agents found them.

According to court documents, Adams distributed some of the photos he took of one of the girls. He posted them to a social media application popular with child pornographers. The post referenced Wayne County.

Another person reached out in March 2015 to the girl seeking additional photos of her. The person threatened to further spread the images he had of the girl if she didn’t comply.

Additional sexually explicit images of other underage girls were recovered from Adams’ laptop, the documents said. Adams did not produce those images.

Adams, a machinist’s mate, enlisted in June 2010. He was assigned in January 2016 to the George Washington. He previously served on the Theodore Roosevelt and Enterprise aircraft carriers.

Adams faces a minimum of 15 years in prison on the federal charges.

