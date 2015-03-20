Yoga helps Maine veterans fight PTSD

ELIOT, Maine — It's all about the breath.

That's the main focus of yoga practice, and it's the same for the Free Yoga for Veterans weekly class held at Yoga in ME of Eliot, Maine.

The class is geared toward those who may have post-traumatic stress disorder. While it's not much different from regular yoga classes, there are a few exceptions.

For one thing, instructor Nancy Garnhart, who co-owns the yoga studio with her daughter, does not move from her location at the front of the class; she does not come to adjust people's posture. And the participants are located in the room in a way so that everyone can see everyone else. Someone with PTSD may not feel comfortable in a room of people, she said. "They will put themselves in a corner so they can see everyone in the room."

Garnhart learned some of these insights at a training workshop a few years ago through Mindful Yoga Therapy that focused on working with those suffering from PTSD. "That workshop changed my yoga teaching in all my classes," she said.

The hour-long veteran class is basic, and she keeps the language basic too - no Indian Sanskrit names are used for the practice, save for "namaste" being said at the end of the practice. There is only one rule.

"I just want to remind you that the only thing you have to do is breathe," Garnhart told the class of eight men on Tuesday. "Everything else is optional."

Her goal is to help the yogis relearn to recognize sensations in their body. Many who have PTSD have lost touch with how their body feels, she said. Often she'll ask people to think how their body feels while in a pose.

Garnhart knows most of her regulars, though new faces continue to show up. One gentleman at Tuesday's practice came for his first time after seeing a flier at York Hospital. Most have never done yoga before, and it can take time for some before they finally enter the practice. One person had an article in his pocket about the class for a year before he came in for a class, she said.

John Dow, an Army veteran from Eliot drafted into the Vietnam War, has been attending this and a weekly meditation class Garnhart offers nearby at the Eliot United Methodist Church for the past two months.

He came after he was encouraged to do so by his VA doctor. He could be "hot-headed" at times and had challenges with anxiety and anger.

He has noticed himself remaining calmer in situations that may have raised his anxiety level before he started practicing. He's not the only one who noticed.

"Everyone in the whole family noticed," Dow said.

Bob Kaszynski, who served in the Army for five years including a tour in Vietnam and then 22 years in the Army Reserves, said the yoga gives him a little break.

"It's more mental than physical," he said. "It's very refreshing and gives me a little bit of spirit to go on and tackle the everyday problems of life."

There is also camaraderie between the yogis.

"These guys ...; they've all been there," Kaszynski said. "We have experiences that we share between us."

Garnhart has held the class for three years, but it took about a year to get a regular group going. Many have reported improving their sleep after practicing regularly.

"It's really rewarding to share this practice with other people and see them change their own lives," she said.

The free Tuesday class for veterans is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the studio located 8 Levesque Drive, Unit 9 in the Eliot Common, which is the same plaza as the Shipyard Brew Pub. The free weekly meditation class is on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the Eliot Methodist Church, 238 Harold L Dow Highway (Route 236) in Eliot.

In February, the studio will begin a 100-hour training course for yoga teachers over the course of five months with Mindful Yoga Therapy to bring more classes to veterans and others living with PTSD.

