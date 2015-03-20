WWII mystery: Are 'missing' sailors actually in NY cemetery?

In this Nov. 11, 2016 photo, a gravestone, left, with the inscription UNKNOWN U.S. SAILOR, is adorned with a flower and a small pumpkin at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y. A WWII researcher says he has documents showing the grave is one of four that each holds the body of a sailor who perished on Jan. 3, 1944, when their ship, the USS Turner, exploded and sank at the entrance to New York Harbor. That researcher believes many more victims of the disaster were buried in the graves together. The Pentagon still lists 136 sailors from the disaster as missing.

It's a confounding mystery of World War II: What happened to the 136 missing sailors from the explosion and sinking of the USS Turner?

The ship went down while anchored near New York Harbor in 1944, so close to the city that shockwaves from the onboard munitions blasts shattered windows in some buildings.

Now, newly discovered documents show that the remains of four of the missing sailors were indeed found and buried not long after the disaster in separate graves for unknowns in a Long Island veterans cemetery.

And the researcher who found the documents suspects many more remains could have been found and buried along with them in those same simple gravesites.

The Pentagon still lists 136 Turner sailors as missing.