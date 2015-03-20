WWII artilleryman Walter Sommers gets his due

(Tribune News Service) — The twinkle in the eyes of Walter Sommers shone brightly Friday as the 100-year-old U.S. Army veteran sat outside Westminster Village with family and friends.

Sommers accepted the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, patron saint of the field artillery, for his service as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Second World War in the Pacific Theater.

"I want to thank you very much for honoring me," Sommers said, touching the medal and red ribbon resting on his chest. "I certainly appreciate it. I never expected anything like this."

Then, tapping a folder containing the Legend of Saint Barbara and the nomination letter that brought the award to him, Sommers said solemnly, "These were not the worst days of my life."

The award came through the nomination of Major Chaplain Aaron Rozovsky, now serving in the District of Columbia Army National Guard.

When Rozovsky was a student at Hebrew Union College, he was assigned to United Hebrew Congregation in Terre Haute in 2016 and 2017. There, he met Walter and Louise Sommers, and learned their story.

"They were just the greatest couple," said Rozovsky, who is now Rabbi of Beth El Congregation in Winchester, Virginia. "It's such a blessing to hear his story because in a few years, we won't have anyone left from his generation. It's important for adults and kids to hear his testimony and about the Holocaust what he went through."

Born in Germany in 1920, Sommers came to America as a teenager to escape anti-Semitic persecution.

"Fortunately, my parents had the wisdom to leave Germany and emigrate to the United States," Sommers said. "I was 17 years old, going on 18. And I had a job within three days paying me 25 cents an hour. It was a good beginning and I went from there."

Even

Even though he would endure being called "The Nazi" by his Army brethren, Sommers gladly served in the Pacific Theater of World War II. One of his jobs was calculating the trajectory for 155mm projectiles, so the officers could order an accurate artillery strike.

"I did the best I could do," Sommers said modestly. " But I want you to know, it was a trigonometry book from Germany that helped win the war. It was a lot better than the Army trigonometry book."

He had his mother send him his old German textbook from high school so he could better make his calculations.

That was just one of the stories Sommers told Rozovsky while the chaplain was serving in Terre Haute.

A National Guardsman for 15 years, Rozovsky said he learned about the Order of Saint Barbara during his first assignment as a chaplain for a field artillery battalion.

According to the U.S. Field Artillery Association, "The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara is awarded to those individuals who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character, displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served the Artillery with selflessness; and contributed to the promotion of the Artillery branch."

Knowing that Sommers volunteered regularly as a docent at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, where he shared his story with museum visitors, Rosovsky nominated the World War II veteran for the award.

Rozovsky was unable to attend Friday's ceremony in person, but gave comments and prayer via FaceTime through the phone of Sgt. Lucas Worthington of the Indiana Army National Guard.

Worthington shared the back story of the award.

Barbara was the beautiful daughter of a Roman nobleman, who became angry when his daughter converted to Christianity. When she refused to renounce her faith, her father took her to a high mountain and had her beheaded. Afterward, as her father descended the mountain during a storm, he was struck and consumed by lightning.

Subsequently, Barbara came to be regarded as the patroness of those in danger from thunderstorms, fire and explosions causing sudden death.

"This honor is only for the field artillery," Worthington said as he told Barbara's story, "because that is exactly what we do to our enemy. We will issue equal devastating force to anybody who harms or tries to harm any of our loved ones."

"Absolutely," Sommers interjected.

"And that's exactly what you did," Worthington continued. "Working in the fire direction control center, you were the one who delivered devastating lightning to our enemy."

"That's right," Sommers said. "I saw them. They didn't see me. The Air Force told me where they went and I computed artillery fire."

Worthington concluded: "Which in artillery fire means, you guided the hand of God."

Sommers said his family history guided him into field artillery.

He had a grandfather in the Prussian army and his father was also an artilleryman.

"I told them in our family we only serve in field artillery." Sommers said of his enlistment. "But I was the first one to serve in the American Army."

His service took him from Hawaii to Guam, then to Leyte in the Philippines, then on to Okinawa and Japan.

In the Philippines he became friendly with a local family who wanted him to marry their daughter and take over the coconut farm.

"I could have walked around in sandals and shorts all my life," he said, chuckling. "But I said no, I think I better go back home."

He married Louise in 1947 and they raised a son and daughter in Terre Haute, and enjoyed 73 years together. She passed away in December at age 95. Louise's family had also escaped Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Nancy Sommers was with her father Friday for the brief ceremony. She said her father is adored by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"He has always lived his life with generosity and love and thinking about ways to contribute and give," she said. "And he is so grateful to the United States for giving him life and saving him."

She said her father did not share his war stories when his children were young.

"I think he was too close to the horrors of the Holocaust and the Army," Nancy Sommers said.

But when he retired and started his "second life" as a volunteer, he immersed himself in studying European history. His work at the CANDLES museum opened him up to tell his story.

"The Museum really gave him this wonderful part of his life because he met so many people and it gave him a place to talk about what war does to people," she said. "He says he does it to honor the memory of the relatives he lost — his uncles, aunts and cousins."

Though he had to stop his volunteer efforts during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social lockdown that kept him isolated at Westminster Village, Sommers is planning to venture back to the museum on April 23 to talk to visitors.

A new book about Sommers' life story is also planned for release around Memorial Day.

"A Reluctant Hero: The Walter Sommers Story" is written by Rick Kelsheimer of Illinois, who was at Friday's ceremony.

Kelsheimer said Sommers had a kind of "Forrest Gump" life in the Army, meeting many well-known people such as journalist Ernie Pyle, while retaining his good-natured charm and love of life.

___

(c)2021 The Tribune-Star (Terre Haute, Ind.)

Visit The Tribune-Star at tribstar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

